5 memorable Clasico clashes as Barcelona and Real Madrid prepare to do battle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

5 memorable Clasico clashes as Barcelona and Real Madrid prepare to do battle

By Press Association
Xavi’s Barcelona host Real Madrid in La Liga on Saturday (Martin Rickett/PA)
Xavi’s Barcelona host Real Madrid in La Liga on Saturday (Martin Rickett/PA)

Barcelona host Real Madrid on Saturday with just a point separating the teams in the LaLiga table as they go toe to toe in El Clasico.

With Barca a point behind their rivals, both teams know that victory at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys could have a major impact on the title race, albeit surprise early challengers Girona may go on to have a critical say.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at five memorable meetings between the two Spanish superpowers.

Barcelona 5 Real Madrid 1 – October 2018

Luis Suarez
Luis Suarez scored a hat-trick against Real Madrid in 2018 (Nick Potts/PA)

Barca romped to a stunning home win with a performance driven by a sensational Luis Suarez hat-trick. Philippe Coutinho opened the scoring after 11 minutes before Suarez got the first of his treble from the penalty spot. Marcelo dragged the visitors back into it just after the break, and it took until the final 15 minutes for Barca’s scoring to resume with the former Liverpool striker netting twice in eight minute, before Arturo Vidal completed Real’s humiliation late on.

Real Madrid 3 Barcelona 4 – March 2014

Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi helped Barca to a narrow win at the Bernabeu in 2014 (Nick Potts/PA)

Lionel Messi’s hat-trick inspired a thrilling win for Barca against 10-man Real at the Bernabeu. Andres Iniesta put the visitors ahead before Karim Benzema’s brace turned things around. Messi then struck with his first just before half-time to level the score. A Cristiano Ronaldo penalty put Real 3-2 ahead before Sergio Ramos was sent off for the hosts – and Messi completed his hat-trick with two penalties to snatch victory for the Catalan side.

Barcelona 5 Real Madrid 0 – November 2010

Pep Guardiola
Pep Guardiola guided Barca to a 5-0 win over their great rivals in 2010 (Sean Dempsey/PA)

Pep Guardiola’s Barcelona inflicted the biggest margin of defeat in an El Clasico since 1994 when they beat Jose Mourinho’s Real 5-0 at the Nou Camp. The hosts never looked back after going 2-0 up inside 18 minutes through Xavi and Pedro. Messi did not score but he set up David Villa for the third and fourth goals in the space of three second-half minutes before Jeffren wrapped up the win after Ramos received a red card.

Real Madrid 2 Barcelona 6 – May 2009

Carlos Puyol
Carlos Puyol inspired a huge Barca win at the Bernabeu in 2009 (Dave Thompson/PA)

Barcelona stormed to a 6-2 win at the Bernabeu on their way to their first title for three years in 2009. Gonzalo Higuain nodded Real into the lead before Thierry Henry scored the equaliser and defender Carles Puyol headed Barca ahead. Messi struck either side of a Ramos header to keep Barca in front before Henry tapped in his second and Gerard Pique added a sixth.

Real Madrid 4 Barcelona 2 – April 2005

Zinedine Zidane
Zinedine Zidane was in his prime when Real defeated Barca in 2005 (David Davies/PA)

At the peak of the Galacticos era, Michael Owen and David Beckham inspired Real to a 4-2 win over their arch rivals. Zinedine Zidane and Ronaldo put Los Blancos two goals up inside 20 minutes before Samuel Eto’o pulled one back. Raul made it 3-1 on the stroke of half-time before Beckham picked out Owen, who beat Victor Valdes to make it 4-1 in the 65th minute. Ronaldinho expertly curled in a free-kick to reduce the arrears but it was too little too late.