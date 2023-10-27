5 memorable Clasico clashes as Barcelona and Real Madrid prepare to do battle

Barcelona host Real Madrid on Saturday with just a point separating the teams in the LaLiga table as they go toe to toe in El Clasico.

With Barca a point behind their rivals, both teams know that victory at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys could have a major impact on the title race, albeit surprise early challengers Girona may go on to have a critical say.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at five memorable meetings between the two Spanish superpowers.

Barcelona 5 Real Madrid 1 – October 2018

Luis Suarez scored a hat-trick against Real Madrid in 2018 (Nick Potts/PA)

Barca romped to a stunning home win with a performance driven by a sensational Luis Suarez hat-trick. Philippe Coutinho opened the scoring after 11 minutes before Suarez got the first of his treble from the penalty spot. Marcelo dragged the visitors back into it just after the break, and it took until the final 15 minutes for Barca’s scoring to resume with the former Liverpool striker netting twice in eight minute, before Arturo Vidal completed Real’s humiliation late on.

Real Madrid 3 Barcelona 4 – March 2014

Lionel Messi helped Barca to a narrow win at the Bernabeu in 2014 (Nick Potts/PA)

Lionel Messi’s hat-trick inspired a thrilling win for Barca against 10-man Real at the Bernabeu. Andres Iniesta put the visitors ahead before Karim Benzema’s brace turned things around. Messi then struck with his first just before half-time to level the score. A Cristiano Ronaldo penalty put Real 3-2 ahead before Sergio Ramos was sent off for the hosts – and Messi completed his hat-trick with two penalties to snatch victory for the Catalan side.

Barcelona 5 Real Madrid 0 – November 2010

Pep Guardiola guided Barca to a 5-0 win over their great rivals in 2010 (Sean Dempsey/PA)

Pep Guardiola’s Barcelona inflicted the biggest margin of defeat in an El Clasico since 1994 when they beat Jose Mourinho’s Real 5-0 at the Nou Camp. The hosts never looked back after going 2-0 up inside 18 minutes through Xavi and Pedro. Messi did not score but he set up David Villa for the third and fourth goals in the space of three second-half minutes before Jeffren wrapped up the win after Ramos received a red card.

Real Madrid 2 Barcelona 6 – May 2009

Carlos Puyol inspired a huge Barca win at the Bernabeu in 2009 (Dave Thompson/PA)

Barcelona stormed to a 6-2 win at the Bernabeu on their way to their first title for three years in 2009. Gonzalo Higuain nodded Real into the lead before Thierry Henry scored the equaliser and defender Carles Puyol headed Barca ahead. Messi struck either side of a Ramos header to keep Barca in front before Henry tapped in his second and Gerard Pique added a sixth.

Real Madrid 4 Barcelona 2 – April 2005

Zinedine Zidane was in his prime when Real defeated Barca in 2005 (David Davies/PA)

At the peak of the Galacticos era, Michael Owen and David Beckham inspired Real to a 4-2 win over their arch rivals. Zinedine Zidane and Ronaldo put Los Blancos two goals up inside 20 minutes before Samuel Eto’o pulled one back. Raul made it 3-1 on the stroke of half-time before Beckham picked out Owen, who beat Victor Valdes to make it 4-1 in the 65th minute. Ronaldinho expertly curled in a free-kick to reduce the arrears but it was too little too late.