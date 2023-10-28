First-half flurry fires Leeds to win over Huddersfield

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
First-half flurry fires Leeds to win over Huddersfield

By Press Association
Daniel James celebrates Leeds’ first (Danny Lawson/PA)
Daniel James celebrates Leeds’ first (Danny Lawson/PA)

Leeds thrashed Huddersfield 4-1 at Elland Road keep their bid for a return to the Premier League on track.

Dan James and Crysencio Summerville both hit first half doubles as Daniel Farke’s men finally produced the sort of free-scoring display their dominance at home has threatened all season.

James opened the scoring after 20 minutes before Summerville added the second on the half-hour.

James soon added the third and Summerville completed the Leeds scoring on a day when the home side threatened to get at least twice as many.

Michal Helik netted a consolation for the visitors with 20 minutes remaining as Darren Moore’s side looked more compact after the break.

James fired in the opener from 25 yards as Leeds eventually made their early pressure pay and there was not way back from Huddersfield as they had little to offer at this point save for an off-target effort by Delano Burgzorg.

Summerville picked his spot for the second as the visitors’ defence failed to cope with Leeds’ free-flowing style with forward Georginio Rutter once again proving a handful.

It did not take long for Leeds to add a third and Rutter was involved once again, laying the ball off to Summerville who burst from his own half to set up James.

The winger was able to take his time before firing a shot across Lee Nicholls which the Huddersfield keeper could do little about.

Leeds could have had another but Nicholls this time proved equal to a Summerville shot and James blazed the rebound over.

Rutter again provided the chance for the fourth Leeds goal which came in first-half stoppage time.

He burst down the left and cut the ball back for Summerville who had time to turn twice inside the area before beating Nicholls with a shot which went through a crowd of players.

Any thoughts Leeds fans had a of a second-half rout were dispelled by a more compact Huddersfield who benefitted from two changes at the break.

Leeds worked hard for a fifth goal and also took the chance to make changes of their own to give needed game time for some of their fringe players.

A mistake by Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier gave Huddersfield the chance to score a consolation after 70 minutes.

Meslier was unable to hold a shot from Sorba Thomas from outside the area and Helik had timed his move to stay onside and fire in the rebound from close range.

But that was as good as it got for Moore’s side on a day when they were well beaten by opponents who reside at the opposite end of the Championship table.