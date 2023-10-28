Antoni Sarcevic on target as Stockport break club records with win over Tranmere

Table-topping Stockport broke two club records as they defeated 10-man Tranmere 2-0 in Sky Bet League Two.

Goals from Isaac Olaofe and Antoni Sarcevic meant Dave Challinor’s men secured a 10th straight league victory and an 11th on the spin in all competitions.

The hosts got off to a flying start at a packed Edgeley Park.

Odin Bailey threaded a perfect through ball into the path of Olaofe, and he easily slotted home his 12th goal of the season.

Kyle Wootton headed over as Stockport were in control, before the big striker was denied by goalkeeper Luke McGee’s smart save.

Rovers lost Harvey Saunders to a second yellow card minutes after the restart, before Stockport added a second goal.

Sarcevic beat McGee after playing a neat one-two with Wootton.

The goal frame then saved Rovers twice as Wootton’s follow-up hit the crossbar after skipper Ryan Croasdale’s shot had struck a post.

Rob Apter twice went close for Tranmere late on, but they slumped to a fourth straight loss and are still without a point on the road this term.