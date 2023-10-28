Antoni Sarcevic on target as Stockport break club records with win over Tranmere

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Antoni Sarcevic on target as Stockport break club records with win over Tranmere

By Press Association
Stockport’s Antoni Sarcevic was on target against Tranmere (Tim Markland/PA)
Table-topping Stockport broke two club records as they defeated 10-man Tranmere 2-0 in Sky Bet League Two.

Goals from Isaac Olaofe and Antoni Sarcevic meant Dave Challinor’s men secured a 10th straight league victory and an 11th on the spin in all competitions.

The hosts got off to a flying start at a packed Edgeley Park.

Odin Bailey threaded a perfect through ball into the path of Olaofe, and he easily slotted home his 12th goal of the season.

Kyle Wootton headed over as Stockport were in control, before the big striker was denied by goalkeeper Luke McGee’s smart save.

Rovers lost Harvey Saunders to a second yellow card minutes after the restart, before Stockport added a second goal.

Sarcevic beat McGee after playing a neat one-two with Wootton.

The goal frame then saved Rovers twice as Wootton’s follow-up hit the crossbar after skipper Ryan Croasdale’s shot had struck a post.

Rob Apter twice went close for Tranmere late on, but they slumped to a fourth straight loss and are still without a point on the road this term.