Forest Green come from behind to beat Crawley By Press Association October 28 2023, 5.04pm Share Forest Green come from behind to beat Crawley Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/sport/6237256/forest-green-come-from-behind-to-beat-crawley/ Copy Link Forest Green beat Crawley (PA) Forest Green moved three points clear of the relegation zone with a 2-1 comeback win over Crawley. A Callum Morton double cancelled out Ronan Darcy’s opener to give Rovers only a second home win of the season. The hosts had James Belshaw to thank for a string of fine saves to help Forest Green to all three points. Crawley led when a short corner routine found Darcy in space before he drove a low effort that hammered in off the post on seven minutes. Rovers found a leveller on 27 minutes when the impressive Morton shifted into a yard of space in the penalty area and fired under Town goalkeeper Corey Addai. Morton doubled his tally seconds before the break when he ran onto a Kyle McAllister flick-on and calmly slotted home to give Rovers a first-half lead. Forest Green goalkeeper Belshaw made a superb reaction save to deny Klaidi Lolos’ deflected effort on the hour-mark. Forest Green came close to adding a third when he forced Addai into a fine diving stop but there were no more goals.