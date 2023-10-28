Jaden Philogene fires Hull to three points against Preston

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Jaden Philogene fires Hull to three points against Preston

By Press Association
Hull City’s Jaden Philogene was the match-winner (Simon Marper/PA)
Hull City’s Jaden Philogene was the match-winner (Simon Marper/PA)

Jaden Philogene’s superb second-half strike condemned faltering Preston to a 1-0 defeat at Hull.

North End are now seven games without victory after Philogene, who scored in similarly impressive fashion against Birmingham on Wednesday, let rip with a powerful low hit after 68 minutes.

The England Under-21 international was the stand-out performer in a scrappy game as Hull ended a frustrating run of home form to move into the Sky Bet Championship play-offs.

Preston manager Ryan Lowe might feel hard done by, however, as his side were denied valid claims for a second-half penalty.

They were also in relative control of the game until Philogene stole the show with a moment of exceptional individualism.

The hosts, with just one prior home win all season, nonetheless looked the more likely scorers in the first half.

Philogene and Scott Twine both flashed wide from distance, but Preston goalkeeper Freddie Woodman was not once tested in the first half.

If anything, North End, despite having lost Will Keane and Greg Cunningham to early injuries, grew into the game.

But neither side could convincingly force the issue, with a sell-out MKM Stadium growing increasingly subdued by the dearth of chances at either end.

That was until just before the break when Jean Michael Seri threaded a perfect ball through the heart of Preston’s midfield.

Philogene was one-on-one with Woodman but dithered in possession and took the ball wide of the target without even having a shot.

It could have been a costly error if referee Lewis Smith had been in more charitable mood after 47 minutes.

Preston had a strong shout for a penalty when Alfie Jones appeared to haul down Alan Browne, but Smith was having none of it.

Philogene then nearly atoned for his naivety when he cut inside at pace from the left before striking towards the bottom-right corner.

Woodman was, however, well positioned and pulled off a fine save with his fingertips after 53 minutes.

Preston also had their moments, most notably after 65 minutes when neat interplay between Ched Evans and Browne on the right gave Liam Millar a clear sight on goal.

Millar struck well, but Adama Traore pulled off a fine sliding challenge to steer the ball away for a corner.

Just when Preston looked set to kick on following a sustained spell of pressure, Hull scored.

Philogene had the beating of Brad Potts all game and waltzed past the defender before firmly planting the ball off the base of a post and into the bottom-right.

Preston could easily have wilted, but they doggedly stayed in contention and nearly equalised on 81 minutes.

Substitute Evans was teed up on the left by Browne but his goal-bound strike was expertly kept out by Ryan Allsop.

Lowe’s men went for broke towards the death, but they could find no way through.