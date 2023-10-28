Hibernian hold Premiership leaders Celtic to goalless draw at Easter Road

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hibernian hold Premiership leaders Celtic to goalless draw at Easter Road

By Press Association
Mikey Johnston made a rare appearance for Celtic (Jane Barlow/PA)
Celtic were held to a goalless draw at Easter Road as Hibernian survived some sustained late pressure.

There had been few clear-cut chances heading into the final quarter although David Marshall saved brilliantly from Celtic attacker Daizen Maeda and Martin Boyle missed a glorious opportunity for Hibs.

Celtic sparked into life after making a series of attacking substitutions. Mikey Johnston forced another impressive stop from Marshall and James Forrest hit the bar but Hibs held on.

The result puts Celtic eight points clear at the top of the cinch Premiership but Rangers can cut the gap when they host Hearts on Sunday.

Brendan Rodgers had started with the same team that played the majority of the Champions League draw with Atletico Madrid as Paulo Bernardo made his first start for the club following his early introduction for the injured Reo Hatate on Wednesday.

Hibs started with Boyle up front alongside Dylan Vente, with Jair Tavares making only his fourth start for the club on the right wing. Rocky Bushiri replaced Paul Hanlon in central defence following the previous weekend’s 4-0 defeat by Rangers.

Celtic dominated possession early on but it was sloppy passing from Hibs that led to their first two half-chances. Bernardo shot just wide from 22 yards before Marshall denied Callum McGregor and Luis Palma hit the rebound wide.

Anthony Ralston replaced Alistair Johnston after the Celtic right-back took a Bushiri clearance flush in the face.

Ralston and fellow full-back Greg Taylor were taking up positions in the middle of the park but Celtic were struggling to break Hibs down.

The only time they got in behind in the first half saw Taylor’s low cross reach Bernardo, who could not get ball out of his feet but forced it away from Marshall only for the goalkeeper to recover brilliantly to block from Maeda.

Hibernian’s only moments of note in the first half saw Elie Youan shoot straight at Joe Hart after starting a counter-attack himself and Vente fire over following a set-piece.

Hibernian’s best chance came just after the interval when Jordan Obita curled in a perfect cross for Boyle, but the forward could not keep his volley down from six yards.

Rodgers brought on four attacking substitutions before the midway point of the second half as Johnston made his first appearance for the club since March 2022, after spending last season on loan with Vitoria Guimaraes in Portugal.

The subs made their mark as Celtic began to pin their hosts back. Oh Hyeon-gyu had a difficult header saved before Marshall threw himself to his right to parry Johnston’s long-range strike.

Good play from Johnston saw David Turnbull try to set up Oh but his low cross was turned behind before James Forrest volleyed against the bar from the resulting corner.

The final chance saw Forrest turn Turnbull’s low cross past the near post in stoppage time.