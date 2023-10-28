Exeter hit back to draw with Lincoln

Exeter ended a run of six straight defeats with a 1-1 draw against Lincoln courtesy of Ryan Trevitt’s late equaliser at St James Park.

Exeter looked nervous early in the game and on 20 minutes, their failure to clear a long throw cost them as Will Aimson’s missed header allowed Paudie O’Connor to cross and Alistair Smith fired into the roof of the net from 10 yards.

Exeter responded with their best chances coming on the stroke of half-time when Demetri Mitchell slipped the ball through to Admiral Muskwe, who fired wide with only Lukas Jensen to beat, and then James Scott missed a glorious chance when he misconnected with a deep cross and Jensen saved his header.

Exeter were much-improved after the break, although Sean Roughan smashed the ball against the crossbar when he should have scored from a Lincoln counter-attack.

But Exeter’s pressure finally told with a deserved equaliser in the 81st minute when Mitchell picked out Trevitt and the Brentford loanee headed in from eight yards.

Mitchell then missed a great chance as he shot wide after being played in on goal, but despite plenty of late pressure Exeter could not get the winning goal that they deserved on the balance of play.