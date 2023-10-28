Bristol Rovers begin life after Joey Barton with victory over Northampton

Life without sacked manager Joey Barton got off to a flying start for Bristol Rovers as Antony Evans’ penalty ultimately secured a 2-1 win over Northampton at the Memorial Stadium.

Chris Martin put Rovers in control after 10 minutes with his second goal in two games, beating Lee Burge with the help of a post with a clever close-range back-heeled finish following Aaron Collins’ cut-back.

It was the perfect opening for interim boss Andy Mangan, but Northampton almost equalised soon after with Brentford loanee Matt Cox’s fine save denying Sam Sherring after he broke clear.

Rovers dominated possession and Evans doubled the lead on the half-hour, calmly beating Burge from the penalty spot after the former Sunderland goalkeeper felled Collins.

The hosts looked on course for a comfortable victory, but Emmanuel Monthe halved the lead after 57 minutes when he nodded in Mitchell Pinnock’s free-kick.

Veteran striker Martin looked to have restored the two-goal cushion when he finished Collins’ low cross, but celebrations were cut short by an offside flag before the home defence stood firm in a tense finale.