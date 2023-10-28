Mikael Mandron at the double as third-placed St Mirren hammer St Johnstone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mikael Mandron at the double as third-placed St Mirren hammer St Johnstone

By Press Association
Mikael Mandron starred for St Mirren (Jeff Holmes/PA)
St Mirren strengthened their grip on third place in the Premiership table with a 4-0 home victory over St Johnstone, who remain winless.

Keanu Baccus’ stunning strike broke the deadlock before Mikael Mandron added two more after the interval and Greg Kiltie added a late fourth to draw the Paisley club level on points with second-placed Rangers.

St Johnstone played well in spells in the first half but now find themselves five points adrift at the foot of the table.

St Mirren made two changes from the team beaten by Rangers in their previous outing. In came Ryan Flynn for the suspended Ryan Strain, with Mandron replacing Toyosi Olusanya.

St Johnstone, in turn, made three changes following the goalless draw with Aberdeen. Out went Drey Wright, Graham Carey and Luke Jephcott, replaced by Diallang Jaiyesimi, James Brown and Nicky Clark.

Clark, making his first appearance of the season, had the first chance of the game but saw his free-kick attempt blocked for a corner.

The striker was next to threaten with a shot from distance that again was redirected for a corner before Dara Costelloe lashed an effort well off-target.

The home team had created nothing as an attacking force only to then score with their first shot of the match after 36 minutes.

There was plenty for Baccus to do when the ball was played to him just outside the box by Kiltie but his shot had both the power and precision to beat Dimitar Mitov in the St Johnstone goal.

The Australia international tried to repeat the trick minutes later but, from just inside the area this time, fired his attempt well over the bar.

St Mirren went on the attack at the start of second half but Mandron’s header from Scott Tanser’s free-kick lacked the power to beat the goalkeeper.

The striker would not be denied moments later when he pounced on a poor attempt from Brown to usher the ball back to his goalkeeper only for Mandron to nick in to fire a shot beyond Mitov.

St Johnstone kept trying to get a foothold back in the contest and Jay Turner-Cooke fired in a shot that Zach Hemming did well to pull out of the air.

A third goal after 71 minutes, however, killed their prospects. Mandron sent substitute Olusanya haring down the left wing and he weighted his pass perfectly for Mandron to thread his shot beyond Mitov.

Kiltie grabbed the fourth in the final minute, tapping in at the back post after Olusanya had helped on Mark O’Hara’s cross.