Sport

Joe Shaughnessy bags a brace as Dundee leave it late to beat Livingston

By Press Association
Joe Shaughnessy scored the winner (David Young/PA)
Joe Shaughnessy scored the winner (David Young/PA)

Dundee captain Joe Shaughnessy scored a late double as Tony Docherty’s side overcame 10-man Livingston 2-0 in the Scottish Premiership.

The Dark Blues skipper broke the deadlock in the 82nd minute before adding another three minutes later to help Dundee climb up to fourth in the table.

The visitors made their numerical superiority count after Livingston had Cristian Montano sent off in the 70th minute for violent conduct following a coming together with Malachi Boateng.

There was concern for the home team at the start of the game when goalkeeper Shamal George needed treatment for what looked like an ankle injury. But after a long delay, he was able to continue.

And George was relieved moments later when a deflection off Dundee striker Zak Rudden looped just over his crossbar.

There was no shortage of effort from both teams but they cancelled each other out as there was a lack of action at either end of the park.

Luke McCowan tried to change that when he charged forward from midfield and despite being tracked by a host of Livingston players the Dundee playmaker still managed to get a shot away that was easily collected by George.

At the other end, Livingston’s first attempt at goal came in the 38th minute when Montano sliced a drive well wide from outside the box.

McCowan then fired an ambitious half volley over from distance before the half was over.

A lively start to the second half offered hope the match would finally generate some entertainment.

Livingston wing-back Montano raced the entire length of the pitch before firing a shot just past Trevor Carson’s post.

A mix up at the other end then presented Dundee substitute Amadou Bakayoko with a chance but the midfielder hit a shot straight at George.

Moments later Rudden then rolled just wide from a tight angle.

Dundee kept coming and Bakayoko thought he had given Dundee the lead in the 56th minute only for referee Willie Collum to rule the goal out for offside after reviewing VAR footage.

The home team were then reduced to 10 men when Montano was sent off in the 70th minute for a stamp on Boateng after Collum upgraded his initial yellow card to a red after a VAR check.

And the visitors made their numerical advantage count as Shaughnessy scored twice in quick succession.

The first came in the 82nd minute when the defender turned in an effort at the front post from Aaron Donnelly’s long throw.

And Shaughnessy then got on the end of Owen Beck’s corner to score from close range.