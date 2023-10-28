Bolton extend away winning run with victory at Charlton

Bolton chalked up a third straight away win in League One as they defeated Charlton 2-0 at The Valley.

Ian Evatt’s side took the lead in the 16th minute through a fine curling effort by Randell Williams from the edge of the penalty area, his left-footed strike clipped in off the inside of the left post.

Bolton made it 2-0 eight minutes later. Dion Charles lashed in from close range from Josh Dacres-Cogley’s pass for his 10th goal of the campaign.

Charlton struggled to create chances until late in the first half, when Alfie May volleyed wide after he met a Scott Fraser corner.

The Addicks improved after the restart but needed goalkeeper Ashley Maynard-Brewer to be alert to deny Charles after the Bolton striker was set up by Victor Adeboyejo on the hour mark.

May smashed over after the ball was laid into his path by substitute Miles Leaburn.

Williams had two late attempts to add to his tally but sent one narrowly wide of the far upright and then could not keep his second strike down.