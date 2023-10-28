Wigan ease to victory against 10-man Shrewsbury

Goals in either half from Stephen Humphrys and Callum Lang gave Wigan a third 2-0 win in the space of a week as 10-man Shrewsbury were seen off in comfortable fashion at the DW Stadium.

The visitors had been on the back foot for the entire game after seeing former Wigan centre-back Chey Dunkley – facing his old club for the first time since leaving in the summer of 2020 – sent off inside four minutes for hauling down Thelo Aasgaard on the edge of the box.

After that, it was only ever a question of when and not if Wigan would break through.

It was Humphrys who opened the scoring after 35 minutes when he was given too much time and space 20 yards from goal.

After Shrews defender Mal Branning hit his own post, Humphrys inexplicably headed wide just after the hour mark from a yard out, before Jordan Jones cut inside and smacked a shot against the Shrewsbury crossbar.

But the respite was only temporary as Lang nodded home fellow substitute Callum McManaman’s cross in the 66th minute – less than 60 seconds after both men had entered the fray.