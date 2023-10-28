Pompey extend unbeaten run to stay clear at the top as Royals’ struggles go on

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Pompey extend unbeaten run to stay clear at the top as Royals’ struggles go on

By Press Association
On-loan Chelsea midfielder Tino Anjorin helped Portsmouth come from behind to win at Reading (Adam Davy/PA)
On-loan Chelsea midfielder Tino Anjorin helped Portsmouth come from behind to win at Reading (Adam Davy/PA)

Sky League One leaders Portsmouth extended their unbeaten run with a hard-earned 3-2 victory at struggling Reading.

Lewis Wing and Charlie Savage had given Reading a shock lead with two goals in the space of four minutes midway through the first half.

Tino Anjorin, on loan from Chelsea, reduced the deficit before top-scorer Colby Bishop levelled things up at 2-2 in the ninth minute of first-half stoppage time.

Terry Devlin then struck home what proved to be the winner just before the hour.

Portsmouth went into the game having not lost in the league since mid-March last season, while the relegation-threatened Royals saw around 2,000 supporters stage a pre-match protest march against Chinese owner Dai Yongge.

The protests from the “Sell Before We Dai” group carried on when the game was briefly delayed twice during the opening stages after tennis balls were thrown on to the pitch – prompting an announcement the match would be abandoned if it continued.

Reading had stunned the visitors with goals in the 23rd and 27th minute through crisp finishes from first Wing and then Savage.

But Anjorin tucked home a cross from Paddy Lane soon after and, in the stoppage time added on for the protests, Bishop knocked in his ninth league goal of the season.

Pompey grew frustrated early in the second period, with head coach John Mousinho receiving a yellow card for his comments before Devlin eased his worries with a clinical strike after Bishop’s clever nod-down at the far post.

Following the final whistle, Reading substitute Amadou Mbengue was sent off by referee Martin Coy after players from both sides became involved in a brief skirmish.