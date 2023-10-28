Pompey extend unbeaten run to stay clear at the top as Royals’ struggles go on

Sky League One leaders Portsmouth extended their unbeaten run with a hard-earned 3-2 victory at struggling Reading.

Lewis Wing and Charlie Savage had given Reading a shock lead with two goals in the space of four minutes midway through the first half.

Tino Anjorin, on loan from Chelsea, reduced the deficit before top-scorer Colby Bishop levelled things up at 2-2 in the ninth minute of first-half stoppage time.

Terry Devlin then struck home what proved to be the winner just before the hour.

Portsmouth went into the game having not lost in the league since mid-March last season, while the relegation-threatened Royals saw around 2,000 supporters stage a pre-match protest march against Chinese owner Dai Yongge.

The protests from the “Sell Before We Dai” group carried on when the game was briefly delayed twice during the opening stages after tennis balls were thrown on to the pitch – prompting an announcement the match would be abandoned if it continued.

Reading had stunned the visitors with goals in the 23rd and 27th minute through crisp finishes from first Wing and then Savage.

But Anjorin tucked home a cross from Paddy Lane soon after and, in the stoppage time added on for the protests, Bishop knocked in his ninth league goal of the season.

Pompey grew frustrated early in the second period, with head coach John Mousinho receiving a yellow card for his comments before Devlin eased his worries with a clinical strike after Bishop’s clever nod-down at the far post.

Following the final whistle, Reading substitute Amadou Mbengue was sent off by referee Martin Coy after players from both sides became involved in a brief skirmish.