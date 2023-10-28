Watford sub Mileta Rajovic heads home dramatic equaliser against Millwall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Watford sub Mileta Rajovic heads home dramatic equaliser against Millwall

By Press Association
Mileta Rajovic earned Watford a dramatic 2-2 draw at home to Millwall (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)
Mileta Rajovic earned Watford a dramatic 2-2 draw at home to Millwall (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)

A header from substitute Mileta Rajovic two minutes into injury time rescued a point for Watford in a feisty 2-2 draw with Millwall at Vicarage Road.

The burly Danish forward nodded in an Imran Louza cross to cancel out a late Wes Harding header and keep both sides entrenched in mid-table.

Watford keeper Daniel Bachmann had already kept out a Zian Flemming shot with a sprawling stop by the time an error from his Millwall counterpart Bartosz Bialkowski helped the home side into a seventh-minute lead when the Pole failed to hold an Edo Kayembe shot.

One calamity then followed another as Jake Cooper’s attempted clearance cannoned back into the net off Yaser Asprilla.

The goalmouth action was relentless with Millwall finding an equaliser following a corner. Casper De Norre sent a cross back into the area which Tom Bradshaw flicked on for Flemming to stoop and nod in at the far post.

The home side thought they had restored their lead just before the half-hour mark when the ball ricocheted to Asprilla five yards out, but his rasping left-foot shot was somehow palmed to safety by Bialkowski from point-blank range.

Brilliant defending from Danny McNamara then blocked a goalbound Ken Sema shot, before Cooper saw a shot from Jeremy Ngakia strike his legs and dribble inches wide of the post just after half-time.

At the other end, Brooke Norton-Cuffy embarked on a waltzing run which ended with a slipped pass to substitute Ryan Longman, who curled narrowly wide.

The flow of the game was not helped by over-fussy officiating by referee Keith Stroud, but Francisco Sierralta lifted an 81st-minute shot wastefully over the bar from close range for the hosts.

Millwall thought they had seized victory through Harding when the central defender’s second goal in as many games put the visitors ahead in front of their delirious supporters.

Harding rose to meet George Saville’s 85th-minute corner and it seemed his central defensive partner Cooper would make it 3-1 two minutes later when he headed goalwards. Somehow Watford substitute Rhys Healey headed that effort up and against his own crossbar, setting the scene for Rajovic’s injury-time heroics.

The draw extended Watford’s recent unbeaten run to four games, but could not dispel the impression that even at this early stage of the season, both sides look likely to finish in the middle of the pack.