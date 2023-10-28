AFC Fylde breeze to comfortable victory at Gateshead

AFC Fylde secured back-to-back Vanarama National League victories for the first time this season with a 4-0 thrashing of Gateshead at the International Stadium.

Nick Haughton put the visitors 1-0 up inside four minutes before doubling his and the Coasters’ tally when he netted a ninth-minute penalty.

Connor McBride’s attempt was saved by Gateshead goalkeeper Theo Richardson as AFC Fylde continued to dominate proceedings.

Substitute Siya Ligendza put the game to bed with their third goal in the fifth minute of stoppage time before Jon Ustabasi added gloss to the scoreline two minutes later.