Callum Stead scores twice as Barnet secure victory at Oxford City

Callum Stead was on target with a first-half double to fire Barnet to a 2-0 victory away at Oxford City.

The 23-year-old’s opener was in large part thanks to imposing forward Nicke Kabamba, who provided the pinpoint flick for Stead to poke past Marcin Brzozowski.

Stead linked up with Kabamba again for his second, a sharp strike into the top corner giving the Hoops goalkeeper little chance of a save.

The visitors were also given a boost by keeper Laurie Walker, who made several key stops to secure the clean sheet, while the Bees saw a potential third ruled out for offside.