Shrimpers winning run held in check as Borehamwood fight back By Press Association October 28 2023, 5.54pm Share Shrimpers winning run held in check as Borehamwood fight back Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/sport/6237324/shrimpers-winning-run-held-in-check-as-borehamwood-fight-back/ Copy Link The Shrimpers went ahead through a penalty from Jack Bridge, before Erico Sousa equalised at the start of the second half (Catherine Ivill/NMC Pool/PA) Southend saw their winning run end as Borehamwood fought out a 1-1 draw in their Vanarama Nationals League match at the Mangata Pay UK Stadium. The Shrimpers had been chasing a fifth straight victory and went ahead in the 21st minute through a penalty from Jack Bridge. Borehamwood, though, equalised at the start of the second half when Erico Sousa got clear down the right before cutting inside to slot the ball in. Sousa almost won it for the home side in added time, but his effort was parried away by Southend keeper Nick Hayes.