MK Dons hold on to edge League Two victory over Swindon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

MK Dons hold on to edge League Two victory over Swindon

By Press Association
Warren O’Hora was on target in MK Dons’ win (Mike Egerton/PA)
Warren O’Hora was on target in MK Dons’ win (Mike Egerton/PA)

MK Dons made it back-to-back wins as they defeated Swindon 3-2 in League Two at Stadium MK.

Max Dean’s goal had the Dons ahead at half-time but substitute Jake Young equalised after the break.

Warren O’Hora and George McEachran’s own goal saw the hosts take the points, although Frazer Blake-Tracy’s last-minute reply meant they had to survive a late scare.

Swindon were looking to improve after one win in five but needed goalkeeper Murphy Mahoney to be on hand to twice deny Dean early on.

The former Leeds striker scored on his third attempt when he received Conor Grant’s pass and placed the ball home.

Swindon levelled just before the hour, as Young received McEachran’s pass and lashed a strike past Craig MacGillivray from the edge of the box.

But the Dons went back in front seven minutes later, as Jack Payne and O’Hora combined for the latter to curl a shot home.

Mahoney was beaten again when a Alex Gilbey cross went in off McEachran, meaning Blake-Tracy meeting an injury-time free-kick to reduce the arrears was merely a consolation.