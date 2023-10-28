David Wotherspoon’s debut goal seals Caley win against Airdrieonians

David Wotherspoon’s debut goal earned three points for Inverness as they held off a second-half fightback from Airdrieonians.

Veteran Wotherspoon fired Inverness in front eight minutes before the break with a fine low finish on his first appearance since ending his 10-year association with Premiership side St Johnstone.

Airdrie’s Adam Frizzell and Caley Thistle’s Charlie Gilmour were both denied penalties early in the second half, with the former booked for simulation before he then had a goal disallowed for handball by Nikolay Todorov.

Home keeper Mark Ridgers denied Calum Gallagher and Craig Watson, and kept out Lewis McGregor’s awkward cross, while Nikola Ujdur’s block denied the frustrated Frizzell as the hosts held out.