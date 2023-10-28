Scott Marshall pleased to see Colchester win again after ‘difficult situation’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scott Marshall pleased to see Colchester win again after ‘difficult situation’

By Press Association
Scott Marshall was pleased with Colchester’s win (Nick Potts/PA)
Interim head coach Scott Marshall says it has been a difficult time at Colchester but their 1-0 win over in-form Accrington has given them a welcome boost.

Ben Garner was sacked on Monday, with Matthew Etherington overseeing their win over Grimsby in midweek.

However, they found out on Friday night that Etherington could not take charge again due to a contract dispute with his previous club Crawley.

It meant Marshall was in the hot-seat and, despite 31 shots for Stanley, it was an inspired performance from U’s goalkeeper Owen Goodman and Joe Taylor’s 57th-minute solo strike that proved the difference.

The on-loan Luton striker raced from his own half, with his initial shot saved by Jon McCracken but he fired in the loose ball for his eighth goal of the season.

“It’s a difficult situation, it’s something above my head,” said Marshall. “We are happy to come away with a victory but it needs to play out and I will just have conversations about football if that’s OK?

“Ben suddenly being removed from his post gives everyone a reality check in terms of the seriousness of it. It’s been a disappointing time as well as proud of getting six points.

“To go away to Grimsby and Accrington and come away with six points is fantastic. The boys dug in and showed huge amounts of character, rode their luck, made some good saves and some good challenges at the right time.

“Once we got the goal you could see the grit and determination in the group to hang onto it.

“Owen has been fantastic and enjoying being in the thick of it. He did his bit as well as everyone else.

“We will take that, we worked hard, it’s not been easy with the travelling and the situation we are in and everyone deserves the credit for it.”

Stanley saw their four-game winning streak come to an end but they remain in the play-off places.

Manager John Coleman said: “We didn’t start well and in the first 15 minutes they could have scored two goals.

“We then had a procession of missed chances. Players don’t miss chances on purpose and, when you miss a few, you snatch at a few more as you are getting anxious and that’s what happened today.

“Sometimes you just have to take it on the chin. It was the most threatening we have looked all season against an opposition who have been in turmoil themselves, but you have days like this, they will come when you are not expecting them.

“We’ve been on a great run but it hasn’t been ended by a bad performance, it’s been ended by one of those days when you can’t put the ball in the net.

“The time to worry is when you are not creating chances. The lads gave their all and are devastated as they know it’s a missed opportunity to cement ourselves in the play-offs.”