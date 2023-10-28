Stephen Robinson hails St Mirren’s fine second-half display against St Johnstone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Stephen Robinson hails St Mirren’s fine second-half display against St Johnstone

By Press Association
Stephen Robinson’s St Mirren were comfortable winners (Steve Welsh/PA)
Stephen Robinson’s St Mirren were comfortable winners (Steve Welsh/PA)

Stephen Robinson praised his St Mirren players for a clinical second-half performance as they eased past St Johnstone 4-0 to move seven points clear in third place.

An even first-half contest was livened up by Keanu Baccus’ stunning strike, before goals from Mikael Mandron, with a double, and Greg Kiltie helped the home side run up their biggest league win of the season.

Robinson was pleased with the way his team kept going in the second half to make sure of the win.

He said: “It’s an emphatic result, a little bit harsh on St Johnstone. But we were very clinical. The first half we looked like a team that hadn’t played for three weeks.

“It looked like a game where everyone was finding their feet a little bit. But in the second half we were much better.

“We came out, pressed better, moved the ball better and some of the goals were excellent. Really top finishes.

“When you’re not 100 per cent on it for 90 minutes but can keep a clean sheet and score four goals then it certainly means we’re going in the right direction.”

Robinson admitted finishing third, and with it the possibility of group stage European football, would be hugely significant for a club like St Mirren, but warned it was still early days.

He added: “The [UEFA] set-up has changed in terms of the group stages and the rest. But I’ve been in the game long enough to know not to look too far ahead.

“It’s a very good start but that’s all it is. We’ve not achieved anything yet.

“We’ve raised expectations with our performances and results and the hard bit is trying to keep meeting those expectations.

“If we can do that the end product could be very beneficial for the football club but we’re a long way from that.”

St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean was clearly furious with the way his team performed, especially after falling two goals behind. And he warned that some of his players might have played their last game under him.

He said: “The goals we lost are unacceptable. It’s the basics of football. In the second half, we just imploded and it looked like a couple of players chucked it.

“It is my responsibility and some of these players will be lucky if they play for me again. It is not happening under my watch and it might be I need to play young boys. I thought it was really, really poor.

“You need to show a bravery in those situations and you need people to lead. I just thought we lacked that all over.”