Deji Elerewe header earns all three points for Bromley at Woking

Deji Elerewe’s second goal in as many games was enough for Bromley to walk away 1-0 winners at Woking.

Michael Cheek had the ball in the back of the Woking net after 20 minutes, but the offside flag was already raised and it remained goalless at the break with few clear-cut chances for either side.

The hosts survived early second-half attempts by Lewis Walker and Rhys Browne before Woking goalkeeper Will Jaaskelainen denied Cheek.

His save was parried, however, resulting in the Bromley corner that allowed Elerewe to nod in the winner.