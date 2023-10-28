Steven Schumacher bemoans free-kick that was not given in Plymouth defeat

Plymouth manager Steven Schumacher felt there was a clear turning point in his side’s 3-2 loss to Ipswich.

Schumacher felt referee Gavin Ward should have awarded Argyle a free-kick on the edge of the penalty area following a last-ditch tackle by George Edmundson on Mustapha Bundu.

Ipswich equalised moments later with an own goal from Bali Mumba.

He said it was “a refereeing decision I can’t get my head around” which he thought was worthy of a red card.

“I thought the lads played unbelievably well and I just said to them I’m proud of them, the effort they put in, the way that we stuck to the plan today,” Schumacher said.

“We knew coming to Ipswich Town they have been the best team in the league with Leicester and we knew we were going to have spells where we had to stick together and defend.

“But we did that. In the first half we defended really well and counter-attacked with purpose…our goal was outstanding.

“Morgan (Whittaker) scores a brilliant goal but I’m fuming over how we didn’t get a free-kick right on the edge of their box at a really pivotal moment in the game, because what happened next Ipswich went down the other end and scored from it.

“It was a refereeing decision I can’t get my head around.

“We watched it back at half-time and Mustapha said he (Edmundson) clipped his ankle. I spoke to Gavin (Ward) and the linesman and they said they couldn’t see it. I think they were the only two people in the ground that couldn’t see it.”

Meanwhile, Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna said there was “lots to be positive about” in what he described as a “tough game”.

McKenna added: “Both teams showed why they had such good seasons last season. Two fully committed teams, lots of good players on the pitch and a really tough game.

“The tone was set when they score, we have a good chance after a few minutes, don’t take it and then they score an absolute worldie really, it’s a wonderful goal.

“Full credit to the boys for coming back and getting the three goals.

“We were good value for the goals and had enough chances in the game, but having said that we know defensively we weren’t happy with the performance and things we know we need to do better, but we are early in the season.

“A good game, a good win, hard-fought and one that we’ll learn from.

“We knew it was going to be a tough second half…we got two goals and that’s a big positive.

“Good quality for the goals, we created plenty of chances, so there’s lots to be positive about.”

Whittaker struck for the visitors after seven minutes but Town equalised with time running out in the first half following Mumba’s own goal and George Hirst gave Town the lead just after the break.

Ipswich goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky came to the Tractor Boys’ rescue as Argyle pressed during the closing stages but Marcus Harness struck in the 86th minute to put the game beyond Argyle, despite a late reply from Joe Edwards.