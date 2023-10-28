Derek Adams praises ‘prolific’ Michael Mellon after Morecambe win again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Derek Adams praises ‘prolific’ Michael Mellon after Morecambe win again

By Press Association
Derek Adams enjoyed his hat-trick hero’s display (Richard Sellers/PA)
Derek Adams enjoyed his hat-trick hero’s display (Richard Sellers/PA)

Morecambe boss Derek Adams praised Michael Mellon after the young striker’s second-half hat-trick fired the Shrimps to a 4-1 win over AFC Wimbledon.

The on loan Burnley forward, and son of Oldham boss Micky Mellon, picked up his first English Football League hat-trick with a clinical performance in front of goal to down the Dons.

Adams said: “Michael is prolific and really can score goals. He did ever so well to get his hat-trick and it was a very good performance from him today.

“He was always in and around the 18-yard box and getting in on the end of crosses and when you have a player like that in good form it always gives you a chance.”

Morecambe have moved into the League Two play-off places after a fourth straight win and they are unbeaten in the competition since September 16.

The Shrimps sit three points off the automatic promotion places and eight behind leaders Stockport having played two fewer games than all of the top three.

Adams added: “We have put ourselves into a good position with games in hand and I’m really pleased with the way we played.

“We have had to make quite a few changes in recent weeks with injuries and suspensions but everyone who has come in has done a good job and there is real competition for places all over the field.”

Wimbledon boss Johnnie Jackson was at a loss to explain his side’s capitulation after the break as their winless run was extended to five matches.

He said: “It is difficult to explain the difference from the first half to the first 20 minutes of the second half.

“We did everything we wanted to do apart from score in the first half.

“The football was as good as it has been all season and we were in complete control of the game and we should have been two up.

“At the break we told them to keep doing the same stuff and the goals would come. And within 30 seconds of the restart we are a goal down.

“We lost our way and our composure for 15 minutes and went individual and you can’t have success like that.”