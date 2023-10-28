Neill Collins lauds Barnsley’s resilience after late draw against Fleetwood

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Neill Collins lauds Barnsley’s resilience after late draw against Fleetwood

By Press Association
Neill Collins hailed Barnsley’s resilience in the draw with Fleetwood (Tim Goode/PA)
Neill Collins hailed Barnsley’s resilience in the draw with Fleetwood (Tim Goode/PA)

Barnsley head coach Neill Collins applauded the resilience of his side as they came from behind twice to earn a 2-2 draw against travelling Fleetwood.

Devante Cole and Corey O’Keefe provided equalisers for the Tykes after a first-half double from Junior Quitirna.

Collins said: “Today I think it was a winning performance, you look across the season it’s one of our most dominant performances.

“We created loads of chances, created lots of opportunities to create more chances but we obviously shot ourselves slightly in the foot by giving away a really cheap goal and then losing a very good goal from their perspective.

“I think what the fans should be happy with is that we came from behind twice. That’s the first equaliser here (at Oakwell) since the Championship season so I think that shows that we’re building on that resilience and ability to come back.”

On his side equalising twice, Collins said: “It’s a match-winning performance. We’ve had ones that have been much more even and we’ve been very ruthless with our chances and quality.

“Today we probably should’ve got three points and didn’t and there’ve maybe been other games where it could easily have been a draw and we did get that goal.”

On his side receiving two home penalties in as many games after not being awarded one since March 2021, Collins said: “A team that plays on the front foot the way we want to should create opportunities and I’ve not seen it back but it looked like a penalty at the time.”

Fleetwood manager Lee Johnson said: “I’m disappointed in not taking the three points and disappointed, if I’m honest, in the team’s performance.

“We’ve got really good footballers and we forgot to play today and that was what really frustrated me.

“For 35 minutes, 40 minutes; I thought we played and were outstanding and then all of a sudden, we dropped off, we kept giving the ball away. Then it became a defensive, attack versus defence drill in my view.

“We need to believe in ourselves a little bit more in possession because we’ve got some really good footballers there.”

On his side surrendering their lead twice, Johnson said: “We didn’t have enough quality, controlled possession. My game, my philosophy and our game is about control and how many scenarios and situations can we control in and out of possession.

“We didn’t control enough today because we gave the ball away too much.”

On the performance of Quitirna, Johnson said: “Fantastic, we’ve really enjoyed working with him so far, he’s showed a great attitude.

“We’ll have to see how his hamstring is, he felt a tightness there. That’ll be a big loss to us if he’s not fit; I’m delighted with him.”