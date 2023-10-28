Pete Wild happy with how Barrow’s season is panning out despite stalemate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pete Wild happy with how Barrow’s season is panning out despite stalemate

By Press Association
Pete Wild is happy with how Barrow’s season is panning out (Martin Rickett/PA)
Pete Wild is happy with how Barrow’s season is panning out (Martin Rickett/PA)

Pete Wild cannot understand Barrow fans’ frustration at seeing their side play out a second successive home stalemate.

And the Cumbrians boss believed only the lack of a goal failed to deliver the perfect game plan.

Barrow, unbeaten at home in the league this season and with the second meanest defence in the fourth tier, went closest when Dom Telford struck a post in the first half.

The Ammies also survived a frantic second-half free-kick on the edge of their six-yard box after goalkeeper Alex Cairns saved a back pass from Elliot Watt.

Substitute Matty Lund might have won it for the visitors but failed to convert Declan John’s cross.

“I know fans might be frustrated but I don’t know why,” said Wild. “The season is going exactly to plan.

“Let’s have it right, we played a team who will be up there at the end of the season, a team who were a penalty shoot-out from getting to Wembley last season.

“If you had said after 15 games we would have 22 points and still be unbeaten at home and well-placed in the league I would have snapped your hand off.

“We are not one of the big guns in this league, we’ve got to fight for every point.

“So, to be where we are and having a real identity, I’m over the moon.

“They have three big threats in Elliot Watt, Luke Bolton and Matt Smith. We nullified all three of their threats.

“So, did our game plan work? Yes. Did we have lots of domination of the ball and stop them hurting us? Yes.

“And we had opportunities but couldn’t put them away.

“Smith has played in the Championship and is an outstanding striker. But George Ray went to war with him and clearly won.”

Salford manager Neil Wood said: “We always want to win but this is a tough place to come.

“You know it’s going to be a battle, so you are looking for the fine margins to get you over the line.

“We will take the point and another clean sheet which are positives.”

On the free-kick, Wood added: “It was self-inflicted and we have a good habit of doing that.

“We are in total control and playing in good spaces but we just invite pressure and bring a mistake on us when we don’t have to.

“But we will take the positives. We thought it would be settled by fine margins and we just couldn’t quite get it.”