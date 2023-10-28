‘Time for next phase’ as Grimsby sack Paul Hurst after loss to Doncaster

Grimsby’s owners want to go in a new direction after a 1-0 defeat at Doncaster ended Paul Hurst’s second stint in charge.

Hurst found the price for a five-game winless league run was his job, with the Mariners four points above the League Two drop zone.

Hurst got them into the league in 2022, as he did in 2016, but chairman Jason Stockwood said change was needed.

“It is with sadness and disappointment that we’ve reached this point. Since May 2021, we’ve had a positive relationship with Paul and Chris [Doig, assistant manager],” he said.

“We’re proud of our achievements under their leadership: our promotion from the National League, the historic FA Cup run, and attaining our highest league position in 17 years. However, it’s time to embark on the next phase of the club’s development.

“We’re grateful for their hard work and wish them future success. They are an indelible part of our history and will always be welcome at Blundell Park.”

Classroom time paid off for the Doncaster rearguard as they returned to winning ways.

Manager Grant McCann had been critical of his side’s defensive performance in the 3-0 defeat to Salford earlier in the week.

But he was full of praise for his back line as they shut out Grimsby in a scrappy game at the Eco-Power Stadium.

“It’s a credit to the players,” he said. “We conceded three goals on Tuesday night but over the last few days we’ve worked hard with the back five and the goalkeeper.

“We’ve watched back goals that we’ve conceded and talked about why we’ve conceded them. Are we moving quick enough when balls come back? And we’ve put some work in on the training ground.

“I’m pleased to see it come to fruition and it gives us something to build on. We feel we’ve got players in the team that can hurt people, if we can keep those clean sheets.

“It was important for us to get the win and bounce back from the disappointing defeat.

“We were poor in possession. When you are like that, you’ve got to stay strong defensively and you’ve got to find a way to win and we did that.”

The victory was Doncaster’s sixth from nine League Two matches and was secured with a 72nd-minute penalty from Joe Ironside after substitute Kyle Hurst was brought down in the box by Gavan Holohan.

There had been little between the two sides for the majority of the game, with Harry Clifton missing an early headed chance to put Grimsby in front.

McCann said: “I’m really pleased with the commitment the lads showed and the substitutes made a massive impact.

“It wasn’t pretty but we got the three points and that was the main thing.”