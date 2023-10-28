Sir Alex Ferguson pays sincere tribute to ‘tower of strength’ Sir Bobby Charlton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sir Alex Ferguson pays sincere tribute to ‘tower of strength’ Sir Bobby Charlton

By Press Association
Sir Alex Ferguson (right) has described Sir Bobby Charlton (left) as a “tower of strength” (PA)
Sir Alex Ferguson has described Sir Bobby Charlton as a “tower of strength” for him in a heartfelt tribute to the Manchester United great.

Charlton, one of the finest players the English game has ever produced, died last weekend at the age of 86.

After an illustrious career in which he won the World Cup with England and helped United win the European Cup, Charlton went on to serve the club as a director and ambassador.

He remained a prominent figure at Old Trafford throughout Ferguson’s glittering 26-year reign as manager, which began in 1986.

In a eulogy to be published in the matchday programme for Sunday’s derby fixture against Manchester City, Ferguson reflected on his appointment and the “personal connection” he had with Charlton.

He wrote: “The directors came to meet me in Glasgow and asked what my vision was for the job. I said I would take the same approach I had at Aberdeen, by looking to build up the whole club, not just the team, and that I would do that by developing young players.

“As I was explaining this, I saw Bobby nudge one of the other directors and he said, ‘that’s what we want’. He’d made his mind up. From that moment on he was a tower of strength for me.

“It’s no surprise to me that we’ve seen tributes to Sir Bobby from everywhere in the world, on every TV channel and in every newspaper, because he was without question the greatest English player of all time.

Sir Bobby Charlton and Sir Alex Ferguson
Charlton and Ferguson had a long association (Dave Thomson/PA)

“People loved him because of all those thunderbolt goals, but it was more than that. My dad used to say that humility in success is a sign of greatness, and that was Bobby.

“He never used to boast about his own achievements; it was always about the team and the club.”

Charlton’s death came soon after that of Ferguson’s wife, Lady Cathy.

He added: “I am so sorry for Lady Norma (Charlton), who was always by Bobby’s side, especially as his health declined, and my thoughts have been with the whole family these past few days.

“Unfortunately, I have also suffered the painful loss of my beloved wife, Cathy, this month, and I want to thank the club, the fans, and everyone who has sent me their condolences.”