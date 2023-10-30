Georgia Stanway disappointed to miss ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ Ballon d’Or ceremony

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Georgia Stanway disappointed to miss ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ Ballon d’Or ceremony

By Press Association
England and Bayern Munich midfielder Georgia Stanway is among the nominees for the Ballon d’Or (Isabel Infantes/PA)
England and Bayern Munich midfielder Georgia Stanway is among the nominees for the Ballon d'Or (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Georgia Stanway says it is frustrating the Ballon d’Or ceremony taking place on the eve of a round of women’s international games was not “planned a little bit better”.

The England and Bayern Munich midfielder is among the nominees but will not be at Monday evening’s ceremony in Paris as she prepares for the Lionesses’ match against Belgium in Leuven, part of a busy schedule of Nations League fixtures on Tuesday.

Stanway, whose international team-mates Mary Earps, Millie Bright and Rachel Daly have also been shortlisted, told a press conference regarding her nomination: “It’s very cool, and nice to get the accolade as well as a lot of the team-mates in the Lionesses.

Stanway playing at the 2023 World Cup against Australia (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Georgia Stanway, right, helped England reach the World Cup final during the summer (Isabel Infantes/PA)

“There’s a few people I would also add to the list who have had very, very successful years. It’s a real achievement to be amongst those names.

“It’s unfortunate we couldn’t be there. That’s something we spoke as a player group (about), and we just kind of said it would be nice in the future if it wasn’t on a matchday minus one, so that we could enjoy the experience.

“It is (frustrating), because it’s potentially a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. You never know if you’re ever going to get selected for such an accolade like that again, so it would be really nice to enjoy the experience and be there and feel like a star amongst the stars.

“If it was planned a little bit better, then maybe it would be easier for a lot of female footballers to be there.”

Asked for her thoughts on the matter, and on there only being one female Ballon d’Or category, England boss Sarina Wiegman added: “You hope that develops too.

“We talk about the planning now. Everyone is working so hard and of course we have to do a job, that’s what we’re here for.

“So you can’t attend that, and it would be really nice if things like that are organised so that players have the opportunity to join too.”

World Cup runners-up England head into Tuesday’s contest having beaten Belgium 1-0 at Leicester’s King Power Stadium on Friday in their third Nations League Group A1 match.

That followed a 2-1 win over Scotland and 2-1 loss to the Netherlands, and left them second in the pool, behind the Dutch on goal difference and two points ahead of third-placed Belgium.

England need to finish top if they are to have a chance of securing a Paris 2024 Olympics qualification spot for Great Britain.

Wiegman’s side scored only once despite dominating for much of Friday’s contest, and she said: “I was happy with how we played. I think we could have made it a little easier but I thought how we wanted to play in and out of possession, we did really well.

“What we want to do is be a little better in the final third – create chances, but the final pass, the final decision and execution, we want to do better.”

Stanway – without a goal in her last nine England appearances – said: “We just need to get it across the line, it’s as simple as that.

Stanway playing against Belgium (Joe Giddens/PA)
Stanway, left, has scored 16 England goals but none in her last nine appearances (Joe Giddens/PA)

“It’s just those fine margins I feel like is the difference between us going 1-0, 2-0, 3-0, 4-0. We have to take responsibility as players – I’ve not scored in a very long time, likewise there’s a few of us with a bit of a goal rut. So we’ll hopefully be able to fix that tomorrow.

“We just need to continue doing what we’re doing. We’re getting one and one has been enough, but it would be nice to be more comfortable within games.”

Wiegman said she has a full squad to choose from, meaning Lauren James could return to action after missing Friday due to concussion protocol.