Sam Burgess hopes to bring ‘fresh approach’ to get Warrington back on track

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Sam Burgess hopes to bring ‘fresh approach’ to get Warrington back on track

By Press Association
Sam Burgess represented England’s rugby league side on 24 occasions (Adam Davy/PA)
Sam Burgess represented England’s rugby league side on 24 occasions (Adam Davy/PA)

Sam Burgess wants to get Warrington back on track after his surprise appointment as head coach but the former dual-code England international insisted he is “not coming here to blow this place up”.

Burgess will become Super League’s youngest head coach after it was announced in August he would take charge of the Wolves from the start of the 2024 season, having put pen to paper on a two-year contract.

He has no experience in the top job but, since the end of a distinguished playing career in 2019, Burgess has been assistant at South Sydney Rabbitohs and is relishing the challenge of what lies ahead.

Warrington have been off-the-pace in the last couple of seasons and although Burgess believes he can succeed where Daryl Powell failed, the 34-year-old ruled out making wholesale alterations at the club.

“The biggest challenges are internally,” he said on Monday. “It’s not huge, drastic changes, I’m not coming here to blow this place up, I’m coming here to make them better.

“I like it when people say that (he has never been a head coach before), that’s what makes it exciting for me. It’s going to be a great challenge, don’t get me wrong and we’ve got a lot of work to do.

“It’s about being authentic. I’m not going to sit here and pretend I’m Wayne Bennett, I’m my own style of coach, I’ll learn and listen but I’ll also follow my instincts with the way I want to coach.

“I’ve had a bit of experience, I think that stands in my favour as well and I’m not trapped in any old way of doing things. I have a fresh mind, fresh approach and a fresh relationship with the players.”

Burgess made a name for himself in the NRL with the Rabbitohs – co-owned by Oscar-winning actor Russell Crowe – with whom the Englishman had two stints in-between a spell at rugby union outfit Bath.

Most famously, Burgess led the Rabbitohs to NRL glory in 2014, winning the Clive Churchill medal as the Grand Final man of the match despite playing with a broken cheekbone.

Burgess, who represented England 24 times in rugby league and on five occasions in rugby union, accepts it was a bold call to appoint him head coach but he is bullish he can reward the Warrington hierarchy.

“It shows bravery and a bit of courage from the people in charge,” he said. “What’s been happening in the past hasn’t worked so sometimes you’ve got to step outside the box and try something different.

“I was in Warrington maybe 18 months ago doing a couple of talks and I could sense there was a bit of disappointment through the town. I think Warrington deserves better.

England v Tonga – Rugby League World Cup – Semi Final – Mount Smart Stadium
Sam Burgess represented England in both rugby codes (NRL handout)

“One thing I won’t do is I won’t let the guys down who have employed me. If this place is in a better position from when I arrive to when I move on, then that’s success to me.

“It’s a great club, some passionate people involved. You can see why the club is in a great position. It needs a bit of work in the playing department and that will be my focus.”

Burgess began his playing career at Bradford before leaving for Sydney in 2010 and admitted his preoccupation with the NRL in recent years means he has not kept as much of an eye on Super League.

But he added: “Ever since I got the job I’ve been watching three or four games a week. Do I know it inside out? No, I don’t but I will do by game one.

“It was difficult leaving (Australia) in some respects but I’m super excited about the opportunity here. I think the pros outweigh the cons, I’ve just got to get used to the weather again.”