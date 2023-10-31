Iga Swiatek recovers from slow start for opening win at WTA Finals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

Iga Swiatek recovers from slow start for opening win at WTA Finals

By Press Association
Iga Swiatek won her opening match at the WTA Finals in Cancun (AP)
Iga Swiatek won her opening match at the WTA Finals in Cancun (AP)

World number two Iga Swiatek beat Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova 7-6 6-0 in her opening match at the WTA Finals in Cancun.

Vondrousova, making her debut at the WTA Finals, took an early 2-0 lead in the opening set after breaking Swiatek in the first game.

Swiatek, though, soon wiped out that advantage after forcing home a break chance of her own to level at 2-2.

In humid conditions, both players were feeling the pressure on serve as another untidy background return from the baseline by the Pole allowed Vondrousova to immediately break again.

The Wimbledon champion maintained the pressure to break Swiatek in the seventh game, the Pole this time sending a return into the net.

Following the change of ends, Swiatek made the most of the new balls to prevent Vondrousova serving out the set and then produced a solid hold to reduce the deficit at 5-4.

Vondrousova’s early momentum had gone as Swiatek stepped up her offensive play to claim another break and level the opening set.

Swiatek, who can end the year by regaining the world number one spot, took the first set on a tie break and waltzed through the second in just over half an hour.

Monday’s other match saw US Open champion Coco Gauff need less than an hour to beat Ons Jabeur 6-0 6-1.

Gauff won the first seven games before an hour-long rain delay, Jabeur finally getting on the board after the restart before the American completed the win in 57 minutes

On Sunday, world number one Aryna Sabalenka opened the finals with a straightforward win over Maria Sakkari.

Sabalenka later took to social media to criticise the arrangements for players at the season-ending championships, with Cancun only announced as the host venue less than two months ago.

Swiatek added her criticism to the court – laid on top of a golf course – saying “it’s not comfortable” while Vondrousova described it as “very bad”.

Sabalenka faces Jessica Pegula, who also won her opening group match, on Tuesday night with Sakkari facing Elena Rybakina.