On this day in 2011: Graham Henry steps down as New Zealand coach

By Press Association
Graham Henry, right, and New Zealand captain Richie McCaw lift the Rugby World Cup in 2011 (David Davies/PA)
World Cup-winning coach Graham Henry stepped down from his role in charge of New Zealand on this day in 2011.

The announcement came eight days after the All Blacks lifted the Webb Ellis Cup on home soil following a narrow 8-7 win over France at Eden Park in Auckland.

The then 65-year-old finished with a record of 88 wins in 103 Tests, having been appointed to the position in December 2003.

Graham Henry, left, guided New Zealand to their second Rugby World Cup win
“It’s been an enormous privilege to coach the All Blacks and I am exceptionally proud of how the team has added to the All Blacks legacy over the last eight years, involving 103 Test matches,” he said.

“I am also exceptionally proud of how they have developed an extremely professional and enjoyable culture and environment, and how they have reached out to people of all ages and put a smile on their faces, both here in New Zealand and overseas.”

Christchurch-born Henry was replaced by his assistant Steve Hansen, who helped New Zealand retain the World Cup in 2015 – the country’s third title.

He previously served as Wales coach, between 1998 and 2002, and also led the British and Irish Lions’ losing tour to Australia in 2001.

Graham Henry was All Blacks head coach for eight years
New Zealand Rugby Union (NZRU) chief executive Steve Tew said: “He leaves the All Blacks job as one of the greatest coaches in the game. His record is unsurpassed.”

Henry, whose first World Cup campaign ended with a quarter-final defeat to France in 2007, agreed a part-time role with the NZRU to mentor the nation’s up-and-coming coaches.

He then took up a similar position with the Argentina Rugby Union, while also working as an assistant coach for Los Pumas.