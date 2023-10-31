Wycombe and Cambridge draw a blank

Wycombe and Cambridge had to settle for a point apiece as they played out a 0-0 draw at rainy Adams Park.

A Sky Bet League One match that largely lacked quality came to life in the closing stages but neither side could find a winning goal despite several chances being created at both ends.

Ryan Bennett came close to giving Cambridge the lead in the 37th minute when his towering header from Danny Andrew’s free-kick hit the underside of the bar and base of the post.

Wycombe had a big chance to break the deadlock when Killian Phillips played in Garath McCleary, whose shot was turned behind by Cambridge goalkeeper Jack Stevens.

The visitors nearly snatched all three points when the ball broke for substitute Jack Lankester, whose shot was brilliantly tipped over by Wycombe goalkeeper Max Stryjek.

However, Cambridge’s Liam Bennett will have been relieved when his extraordinary slice 35 yards from his own goal in the 89th minute soared over Stevens, only to clear the goal.