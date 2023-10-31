Port Vale end Mansfield’s unbeaten run to reach last eight of Carabao Cup

Port Vale finally ended League Two Mansfield’s fantastic 19-game unbeaten start to the season with a 1-0 victory in their Carabao Cup fourth-round clash.

On a foggy night at the One Call Stadium, League One Vale dominated the first half and lively Sheffield United loanee Oliver Arblaster saw Christy Pym save his 10th-minute shot after turning superbly.

Funso Ojo headed a Tom Sang cross over soon after, while Pym had to save well at his near post from Sang after Calum Macdonald had given the ball away after 19 minutes.

Arblaster almost broke through three minutes later as he guided a Sang cross goalwards on the volley only to see it hit the post.

Mansfield’s best moment came after 31 minutes as Louis Reed crossed from the right and Davis Keillor-Dunn met it with a powerful six-yard volley that flew straight at Connor Ripley, who was able to block.

The deadlock was broken five minutes into the second half as Alfie Devine picked up a loose ball in the Stags half, ran on and smashed a low shot from 25 yards into the bottom-right corner, which proved the difference on the night.