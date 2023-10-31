Barrow want life bans after alleged racist abuse of employee in Morecambe win

Barrow have called for life bans after an arrest was made relating to an alleged incident of racist abuse during Tuesday’s win over Morecambe.

Dom Telford’s first-half goal settled the match but the main issue occurred off the pitch and was addressed by both clubs after the final whistle.

A statement on Barrow’s website read: “We are aware of an allegation of racist abuse being directed at a Barrow AFC staff member during Tuesday evening’s Sky Bet League Two fixture at The So Legal Stadium.

“The club would like to make it absolutely clear that we abhor discrimination in all its forms and will take the strongest action possible, including pursuing life bans, for anyone found guilty of racism.

“We will be conducting a thorough investigation and would appeal to any fans who may have witnessed any discriminatory abuse to please come forward.

“We would like to thank Barrow AFC stewards and Barrow police for their swift actions in identifying the individual.”

Morecambe added: “We are aware of an incident that has taken place at this evening’s match with Barrow.

“Until full details and understanding of the incident have been made clear, the club will not be making any further comment at this time.

“Morecambe FC stands against all forms of discrimination.”

A statement from Cumbria Constabulary read: “Police are investigating an incident of a racially aggravated hate crime that occurred during the Barrow AFC V Morecambe FC football match in Barrow tonight (31 October).

“A 70-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of a racially aggravated Section 4a Public Order Act and remains in police custody.”

Regarding the match itself, Barrow manager Pete Wild described Telford’s finishing as “a real art” as Barrow moved up to eighth in the table.

Telford had another second-half effort cleared off the line and Wild said: “Dom is between the sticks and that’s where good centre-forwards are.

“You look at the quality of his finish. He passed it into the net.

“Sometimes players can lash at it but Dom has the quality to pass it in. That is a real art and a real skill.”

Morecambe were 3-1 winners over Barrow in the EFL Trophy earlier this month during a run of five straight wins.

“They have been great across the last games I have watched,” added Wild.

“They are industrious and have got some good young players. But I don’t think anyone has gone to war like we did.

“That is the first thing we said because they have gone to war with everybody else.

“To a man we made it very difficult for them. It was an industrious team performance.”

The Shrimps lost for the first time in nine outings as boss Derek Adams saw his team miss a chance to go second in the table.

“A draw would have been fair,” he insisted. “I can’t say any team deserved to win the game. We certainly didn’t and I don’t think Barrow did.

“Over the 90 minutes it wasn’t a classic football match. They had two attempts on target, we had one attempt on target. One of theirs has gone in.

“We didn’t do well with the long ball and win the header. We don’t win the second ball and it goes into the back of the net.

“That’s the only thing that won them the game.

“We worked hard but didn’t find solutions to the problem. We couldn’t find any rhythm but that’s probably credit to Barrow because they made it that type of game.”