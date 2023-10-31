Barrow want life bans after alleged racist abuse of employee in Morecambe win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Barrow want life bans after alleged racist abuse of employee in Morecambe win

By Press Association
Barrow have responded to an alleged incident of racist abuse directed at one of their staff members (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Barrow have responded to an alleged incident of racist abuse directed at one of their staff members (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Barrow have called for life bans after an arrest was made relating to an alleged incident of racist abuse during Tuesday’s win over Morecambe.

Dom Telford’s first-half goal settled the match but the main issue occurred off the pitch and was addressed by both clubs after the final whistle.

A statement on Barrow’s website read: “We are aware of an allegation of racist abuse being directed at a Barrow AFC staff member during Tuesday evening’s Sky Bet League Two fixture at The So Legal Stadium.

“The club would like to make it absolutely clear that we abhor discrimination in all its forms and will take the strongest action possible, including pursuing life bans, for anyone found guilty of racism.

“We will be conducting a thorough investigation and would appeal to any fans who may have witnessed any discriminatory abuse to please come forward.

“We would like to thank Barrow AFC stewards and Barrow police for their swift actions in identifying the individual.”

Morecambe added: “We are aware of an incident that has taken place at this evening’s match with Barrow.

“Until full details and understanding of the incident have been made clear, the club will not be making any further comment at this time.

“Morecambe FC stands against all forms of discrimination.”

A statement from Cumbria Constabulary read: “Police are investigating an incident of a racially aggravated hate crime that occurred during the Barrow AFC V Morecambe FC football match in Barrow tonight (31 October).

“A 70-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of a racially aggravated Section 4a Public Order Act and remains in police custody.”

Regarding the match itself, Barrow manager Pete Wild described Telford’s finishing as “a real art” as Barrow moved up to eighth in the table.

Telford had another second-half effort cleared off the line and Wild said: “Dom is between the sticks and that’s where good centre-forwards are.

“You look at the quality of his finish. He passed it into the net.

“Sometimes players can lash at it but Dom has the quality to pass it in. That is a real art and a real skill.”

Morecambe were 3-1 winners over Barrow in the EFL Trophy earlier this month during a run of five straight wins.

“They have been great across the last games I have watched,” added Wild.

“They are industrious and have got some good young players. But I don’t think anyone has gone to war like we did.

“That is the first thing we said because they have gone to war with everybody else.

“To a man we made it very difficult for them. It was an industrious team performance.”

The Shrimps lost for the first time in nine outings as boss Derek Adams saw his team miss a chance to go second in the table.

“A draw would have been fair,” he insisted. “I can’t say any team deserved to win the game. We certainly didn’t and I don’t think Barrow did.

“Over the 90 minutes it wasn’t a classic football match. They had two attempts on target, we had one attempt on target. One of theirs has gone in.

“We didn’t do well with the long ball and win the header. We don’t win the second ball and it goes into the back of the net.

“That’s the only thing that won them the game.

“We worked hard but didn’t find solutions to the problem. We couldn’t find any rhythm but that’s probably credit to Barrow because they made it that type of game.”