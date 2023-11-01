Football rumours: Brentford put £80million price tag on striker Ivan Toney

What the papers say

Brentford have put an £80million price tag on striker Ivan Toney, who was banned for eight months because of gambling offences, the Evening Standard reports. Toney, 27, will be free to play in January next year, with Chelsea and Arsenal both interested in the one-cap England international who scored 20 goals last season.

Manchester United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka (John Walton, PA)

Manchester United and their right back Aaron Wan-Bissaka have reportedly stalled contract talks, the Daily Mail says, with the club instead opting to activate a 12-month extension.

Chelsea, Arsenal and Real Madrid are in a three-way battle for 17-year-old Shamrock Rovers winger Naj Razi, according to The Sun.

Social media round-up

The departure of Matheus Nunes to Man City helped Wolves to surpass their £140m sales target.#TelegraphFootball | #WWFC — Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) October 31, 2023

🚨⚪️ EXCLUSIVE: Rodrygo, set to sign new long term deal at Real Madrid on Thursday, agreement confirmed. Understand it will be valid until June 2028 as key, top player for present & future plans at Real Madrid. 🇧🇷 New release clause: €1B. pic.twitter.com/RPTiwyuypQ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 31, 2023

Players to watch

Jhon Arias: Wolverhampton, West Ham and Leeds are all interested in signing Fluminense’s 26-year-old Colombian winger, Teamtalk reports.

Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah (Martin Rickett, PA)

Trevoh Chalobah: Teamtalk says the 24-year-old is in Manchester United’s sights after Chelsea told the Englishman he is not part of their future plans.