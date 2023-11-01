Football rumours: Brentford put £80million price tag on striker Ivan Toney

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Football rumours: Brentford put £80million price tag on striker Ivan Toney

By Press Association
Brentford striker Ivan Toney will be free to play in January after completing an eight-month ban for betting rules breaches (John Walton/PA).
Brentford striker Ivan Toney will be free to play in January after completing an eight-month ban for betting rules breaches (John Walton/PA).

What the papers say

Brentford have put an £80million price tag on striker Ivan Toney, who was banned for eight months because of gambling offences, the Evening Standard reports. Toney, 27, will be free to play in January next year, with Chelsea and Arsenal both interested in the one-cap England international who scored 20 goals last season.

Arsenal v Manchester United – Premier League – Emirates Stadium
Manchester United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka (John Walton, PA)

Manchester United and their right back Aaron Wan-Bissaka have reportedly stalled contract talks, the Daily Mail says, with the club instead opting to activate a 12-month extension.

Chelsea, Arsenal and Real Madrid are in a three-way battle for 17-year-old Shamrock Rovers winger Naj Razi, according to The Sun.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Jhon Arias: Wolverhampton, West Ham and Leeds are all interested in signing Fluminense’s 26-year-old Colombian winger, Teamtalk reports.

Manchester United v Chelsea – Premier League – Old Trafford
Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah (Martin Rickett, PA)

Trevoh Chalobah: Teamtalk says  the 24-year-old is in Manchester United’s sights after Chelsea told the Englishman he is not part of their future plans.