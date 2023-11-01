Golf, fish tanks, slippy socks and stray balls – freak injuries to cricket stars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Golf, fish tanks, slippy socks and stray balls – freak injuries to cricket stars

By Press Association
Glenn Maxwell will miss Australia’s World Cup clash with England after falling off a golf cart (Ashwini Bhatia/AP)
All-rounder Glenn Maxwell has been ruled out of Australia’s World Cup clash against England in Ahmedabad after falling off a golf cart and suffering a concussion.

He is the latest cricketer to pick up an injury in unusual circumstances and here, the PA news agency looks at the some of the most unlikely scenarios.

Jonny Bairstow

Jonny Bairstow was laid low after his own golfing injury.
Jonny Bairstow was laid low after his own golfing injury (Adam Davy/PA)

The star player of England’s first ‘Bazball’ summer in 2022 saw his red-hot run of form come to a shuddering end when he tripped off a tee box during a round at Pannal Golf Club near Harrogate. He suffered three separate fractures in his left leg, as well as a dislocated ankle and ligament damage. It cost him 10 months on the sidelines and at one stage Bairstow feared for his career.

Josh Inglis

Josh Inglis in action for London Spirit.
Josh Inglis in action for London Spirit (Nick Potts/PA)

Maxwell’s Australia team-mate was another cricketer who saw a relaxing round of golf go wrong. He missed last year’s T20 World Cup on home soil after swinging a six iron, which split at the shaft when it hit the ground. The wicketkeeper suffered a deep cut in his right hand and had to withdraw from the squad.

Jofra Archer

Jofra Archer had a domestic mishap.
Jofra Archer had an unlikely domestic mishap (John Walton/PA).

Jofra Archer needed minor surgery for a cut on his hand after he dropped a fish tank whilst cleaning at home prior to travelling to England’s tour of India in 2021. The paceman was able to manage the injury on the sub-continent but the then 25-year-old required an operation to remove a small fragment of glass from his hand. A more serious elbow injury was also causing him problems at the time.

Quinton de Kock

Quinton de Kock was hurt while walking his dogs.
Quinton de Kock was hurt while walking his dogs (Adam Davy/PA)

South Africa had to fly Dane Vilas in at short notice to play the third Test against England in January 2016 after his fellow wicketkeeper, De Kock, came to grief while taking his two Jack Russell terriers for a morning walk. He fell while doing so, twisted his knee and left the Proteas scrambling to a get a replacement gloveman to the ground on time.

Reece Topley

Topley has had a long history of fitness problems.
Topley has had a long history of fitness problems (Zac Goodwin/PA)

After returning to form and fitness following a lengthy battle with recurring stress fractures, Topley was inked in for a key role in England’s T20 World Cup plans last year. On the eve of the tournament, he tripped on a boundary sponge during a training session and ruptured ankle ligaments. After being ruled out of the competition, which England won, he called for the so-called ‘Toblerones’ to banned.

Glenn McGrath

McGrath's tumble was crucial to a famous series.
McGrath’s tumble was crucial to a famous series (Rui Vieira/PA)

Australia paceman McGrath turned his ankle ahead of the second Ashes Test in 2005 when he stepped on a stray cricket ball during a warm-up game of touch rugby. He missed the Test which England won in thrilling fashion to level the series at 1-1. England would go on to take the series 2-1, winning again at Trent Bridge – another match McGrath missed through injury.

Jason Roy

Jason Roy had a self-inflicted lay-off.
Jason Roy had a self-inflicted lay-off (Nigel French/PA)

England batsman Roy missed Surrey’s Vitality Blast game against Glamorgan in 2018 – and he had only himself to blame. Roy threw a cricket bat in frustration following his dismissal in Surrey’s victory against Hampshire but did not account for the bat bouncing and hitting him in the face, later calling it a “moment of stupidity”.

Ben Foakes

Ben Foakes missed a potential home Test debut due to a slip up.
Ben Foakes missed a potential home Test debut due to a slip up (Mike Egerton/PA)

England wicketkeeper Ben Foakes was ruled out of a Test series against New Zealand in 2021 when he tore his hamstring after slipping on a sock while in the dressing room following Surrey’s County Championship match against Middlesex at the Oval.