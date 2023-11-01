‘Bazball’ enters Collins English Dictionary as one of 10 words of the year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

‘Bazball’ enters Collins English Dictionary as one of 10 words of the year

By Press Association
Brendon McCullum is no fan of the term ‘Bazball’ (Mike Egerton/PA)
Brendon McCullum is no fan of the term ‘Bazball’ (Mike Egerton/PA)

England’s Test coach Brendon McCullum may not approve of the term ‘Bazball’ but the word is set to enter the Collins English Dictionary.

The phrase was coined to describe the swashbuckling brand of cricket England’s red-ball side adopted after McCullum – nicknamed ‘Baz’ – took over 18 months ago.

The New Zealander is known not to like the terminology, which he feels over-simplifies the philosophy and takes emphasis away from the players – but it has become common shorthand for the ultra-aggressive tactics employed since he and captain Ben Stokes took charge.

The term gained even wider appreciation with the added profile of this summer’s Ashes series and was one of 10 shortlisted candidates for Collins’ 2023 ‘word of the year’.

Categorised as a noun, the formal entry carries the definition: “A style of Test cricket in which the batting side plays in a highly aggressive manner.”

The winning word was ‘AI’ which edged out other suggestions including ‘debanking’, ‘ULEZ’, ‘nepo baby’ and ‘greedflation’.

McCullum is not alone in not being a fan of the term ‘Bazball’, with Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne labelling its inclusion in the dictionary as “garbage”.

Asked for his thoughts on the matter in an interview with cricket.com.au, Labuschagne said: “Oh man, that is garbage. I don’t know what that is. Honestly, I have no idea what you’re talking about.”