England star Alex Greenwood well enough to return home after head injury

By Press Association
Alex Greenwood suffered a head injury in Belgium (Rene Nijhuis/PA)
Alex Greenwood is well enough to return home and is set to be checked out by Manchester City after sustaining a head injury while on England duty.

England’s 3-2 Women’s Nations League loss in Belgium on Tuesday evening was compounded by Greenwood being carried off on a stretcher following an accidental clash of heads with Jassina Blom in the first half.

Greenwood was “conscious and talking” afterwards, according to Lionesses boss Sarina Wiegman, who added: “I haven’t talked to the medical staff yet. She’s alright – when she’s walking, she’s alright.”

Alex Greenwood was carried off on a stretcher in England's defeat in Belgium (Rene Nijhuis/PA)
City issued a further update on their defender, who received treatment for more than 10 minutes on the field before being taken off and replaced by Chelsea’s Jess Carter.

A statement on City’s website on Wednesday morning said: “Alex Greenwood will return to the City Football Academy for further medical assessments after sustaining a head injury on international duty.

“We can confirm she has been carefully monitored, is alert and well and will return home later today ahead of a review with our medical team.”

England’s hopes of progressing in the competition suffered a blow following a second loss, with Belgium leapfrogging the Lionesses into second place in their group after a seesaw encounter in Leuven.

Belgium took the lead through Laura de Neve but an England side missing several key players hit back through Lucy Bronze and Fran Kirby before a leveller from Tessa Wullaert, who then scored a penalty.

Former England captain Faye White believes this will be a good test of the resolve of the Euro 2022 champions and Women’s World Cup finalists and called on them to be more clinical in front of goal.

“I think after major tournaments in the past, England have always gone into really easy qualifying group games and this Nations League is a good test now because it’s higher quality opposition, almost like the knockouts or a group stage of a of a tournament,” White told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“It’s dealing with all these different factors, plus (they had) two real key players still out, waiting for Beth Mead and Leah Williamson to come back. Lauren James wasn’t available either in the squad.

“But we’re strong enough still to be able to get these games – when you make 18 chances but only put two away and still concede three, that’s the issue, isn’t it?”