SPFL and police liaise over ‘extremely regrettable’ pyrotechnics at Rangers game

By Press Association
Dundee and Rangers players look on amid the pyrotechnic show (Steve Welsh/PA)
Dundee and Rangers players look on amid the pyrotechnic show (Steve Welsh/PA)

The Scottish Professional Football League will liaise with police over the “very concerning” pyrotechnic display which held up Dundee’s cinch Premiership contest with Rangers at Dens Park.

Police asked referee Kevin Clancy to take the players off the pitch after smoke from the flare show by Rangers fans held up play and then set off fire alarms.

The game was delayed for 18 minutes after kick-off had initially been put back by 45 minutes following the late arrival of the Rangers team amid traffic problems.

Police are investigating and warned of the dangers of serious injuries after dozens of flares lit up the Bob Shankly Stand behind the goal less than 10 minutes into the game.

Dundee v Rangers
The game initially continued amid the flares (Steve Welsh/PA)

An SPFL spokesperson said: “The extensive use of pyrotechnics at the match at Dens Park is very concerning and unwelcome. The disruption to the game is obviously extremely regrettable.

“We await the delegate report and will be liaising with Police Scotland on the incident.”

Police Scotland are studying footage to try to identify those responsible.

Superintendent Iain Wales said: “The safety of the public and officers is our priority.

“Due to a number of pyrotechnics, including smoke bombs and flares being set off in the stands, the game was stopped. Players were removed from the pitch and returned a short time later.

Dundee v Rangers
Referee Kevin Clancy talks to police (Steve Welsh/PA)

“Taking pyrotechnics into a football stadium is not only an offence, it is extremely dangerous.

“It is tremendously disappointing and worrying that despite repeated warning about the risk, these are still brought to matches.

“Luckily there were no reports of any injuries, however the consequences could have been much worse. It’s only a matter of time before someone is seriously injured.

“Although no arrests were made at the game, retrospective enquiries are being carried out.

“The investigation is ongoing and we are working closely with both clubs to identify those responsible.

“Anyone with information that may assist our enquiries should contact 101 quoting reference number 2815 of 2 November.”

Dundee declared that they were “investigating and working with the relevant authorities after a series of unacceptable actions in the stands”.

A club statement added: “Despite robust practice by all clubs in the SPFL and the SFA at Hampden, flares, offensive banners and singing of sectarian songs continue to be a problem all across our game in Scottish Football.

“As we are working with the authorities we are unable to comment on the situation at this time.

“The club will comment further once the ongoing investigation has taken place and concluded.”

Dundee v Rangers
Rangers fans let off flares that triggered fire alarms under the stand (Steve Welsh/PA)

Rangers manager Philippe Clement urged supporters not to repeat the display after praising his players for maintaining focus amid the disruption.

Speaking after his side’s 5-0 win, Clement said: “I hope that the club does not face sanctions. You come here in the warm-up and the stand is full, everyone is chanting and supporting the players, giving a lot of energy.

“Those are very important things. We feel also the dynamic between fans and players is changing and it’s because of both sides.

“It was good the team started bright again, but I think everyone will understand that it’s really good to have all this support, all these songs and all this energy – I love it – but keep the fire outside of the stadium.”