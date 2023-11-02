Scott Wright wants Rangers to ‘kill teams off’ more often after thrashing Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Scott Wright wants Rangers to ‘kill teams off’ more often after thrashing Dundee

By Press Association
Rangers’ Scott Wright in action at Dundee (Steve Welsh/PA)
Rangers’ Scott Wright in action at Dundee (Steve Welsh/PA)

Rangers attacker Scott Wright was delighted to see his side’s “ruthless” streak come to the fore at Dens Park.

Philippe Clement’s side overcame delays caused by traffic problems and their fans’ pyrotechnic display to beat Dundee 5-0 and stay five points behind Celtic in the cinch Premiership.

Ryan Jack’s fifth-minute strike – shortly before the flares held up the game for 18 minutes – was enough to give Rangers a half-time lead on Wednesday.

Further goals from Danilo, Sam Lammers, Cyril Dessers and James Tavernier ultimately gave the Light Blues a convincing win.

Rangers had left it very late to get the two goals needed to beat Hearts in their previous game and played out a goalless draw with Sparta Prague days earlier, so Wright feels the five-star show will help confidence.

“We were a bit frustrated going in at half-time,” he told Rangers TV. “We had created some really good chances and created some good patterns of play, but our final pass or shot wasn’t hitting the back of the net for us.

“It’s been something that we’ve needed to do more, kill teams off, so we knew we had to come out second half and blow them away.

“And I think we did that. The patterns of play that we had were great and the boys took their goals absolutely fantastically.

Dundee v Rangers
Scott Wright challenges for the ball amid the flare show (Steve Welsh/PA)

“It’s great when some of the stuff comes off for you. I’m delighted for the boys getting their goals, and it’s so important for us as a team to capitalise and finish the chances that we’re creating.

“I thought it was a really strong team performance. It wasn’t ideal with the delay getting to the game, and then at the start, but we just had to focus on ourselves and make no excuses.”

Wright only started one game in 11 months under previous manager Michael Beale but he has already started two under Clement and featured in all four of the Belgian’s matches in charge in total.

The former Aberdeen player looked set to be on his way out of the club in the summer but a move fell through and his new lease of life could take him back to Hampden for Sunday’s Viaplay Cup semi-final against Hearts.

Philippe Clement
Philippe Clement has wiped the slate clean (Steve Welsh/PA)

The 26-year-old, whose last goal for Rangers came in the 2022 Scottish Cup final against the same team, said: “The manager has given me a fresh slate which is exactly what I’ve been after.

“All I can do is work hard, try to grab the opportunities that I’m given with both hands, and try to work as hard as possible for my next opportunity.  It’s a massive weekend coming up for us.”