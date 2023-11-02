India hammer woeful Sri Lanka to book place in World Cup knockout stages

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
India hammer woeful Sri Lanka to book place in World Cup knockout stages

By Press Association
Mohammed Shami, centre, celebrates his five-wicket haul (Rafiq Maqbool/AP)
Mohammed Shami, centre, celebrates his five-wicket haul (Rafiq Maqbool/AP)

India became the first team to qualify for the knockout stages of the Cricket World Cup with a thumping 302-run victory over Sri Lanka in Mumbai.

Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill put on 189 for India’s second wicket in their total of 357 for eight and Sri Lanka could only manage a sorry 55 all out in reply.

Mohammed Shami’s five for 18 made him India’s leading wicket-taker in 50-over World Cups, with the hosts securing their seventh win from as many matches.

India’s Shreyas Iyer plays a shot
India's Shreyas Iyer plays a shot (Rajanish Kakade/AP)

Dilshan Madushanka bowled captain Rohit Sharma off only the second ball of the India innings but Sri Lankan cheers proved short-lived as Kohli and Gill piled on the runs.

Kohli survived a tough caught-and-bowled chance off Dushmantha Chameera when he was on 10 and India were only seven runs short of 200 when Madushanka had Gill caught behind for 92.

The home fans had hoped to see Kohli score his second century of the tournament but he soon went too, Madushanka claiming his third victim with the India star on 88.

Shreyas Iyer quickly picked up the baton, though, becoming the fourth Indian batter to pass 80 before giving Madushanka a fifth wicket.

Mohammed Siraj celebrates the dismissal of Sri Lanka’s Dimuth Karunaratne
Mohammed Siraj celebrates the dismissal of Sri Lanka's Dimuth Karunaratne (Rafiq Maqbool/AP)

Sri Lanka then endured a nightmare start to their innings, losing four wickets for three runs inside four overs.

Pathum Nissanka was trapped leg before wicket by Jasprit Bumrah off the first ball but it was Mohammed Siraj who did most of the damage, snaring Dimuth Karunaratne and Sadeera Samarawickrama in the second over and then bowling captain Kusal Mendis with the first ball of the fourth.

Charith Asalanka lasted until the 10th over but, when he was caught by Ravindra Jadeja off the bowling of Shami, he had scored just one run from 24 balls.

Dushan Hemantha went next ball, caught behind by KL Rahul, and although Chameera denied Shami a hat-trick, he went for a duck in the bowler’s next over.

Only Angelo Mathews, Maheesh Theekshana and Kasun Rajitha reached double figures, with Sri Lanka bowled out inside 20 overs.