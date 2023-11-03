Who was making the headlines the last time Manchester United started so badly?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Who was making the headlines the last time Manchester United started so badly?

By Press Association
John Lennon, the Hulk and Sean Connery (PA/Royal Mail/Sotheby’s)
John Lennon, the Hulk and Sean Connery (PA/Royal Mail/Sotheby’s)

Manchester United’s woeful form this term represents their worst start to a season since 1962.

Here, the PA news agency goes back in time to take a look at five things that happened in that year when United last struggled so badly.

The Beatles’ first single

The Beatles on stage in London (PA)
The Beatles – (left to right) George Harrison, Paul McCartney, John Lennon and Ringo Starr – released their first single in 1962 (PA)

It was in October 1962 that a Liverpudlian four-piece called The Beatles released their first single, Love Me Do, backed by PS I Love You. Its performance in the UK chart gave little indication of the huge success that was to follow for the band, only peaking at number 17.

First comic book appearances of Spiderman and the Hulk

A waxwork of Spiderman at Madame Tussauds in London (PA)
Spiderman, seen here in waxwork form at Madame Tussauds in London, made his comic book debut (PA)

There were also debuts made by two super hero stars of the comic book world – Marvel duo Spiderman and the Hulk. The former’s first appearance came in a comic entitled Amazing Fantasy in August 1962, a few months after the first edition of The Incredible Hulk was published.

Dr No

Sean Connery (PA)
Dr No starred Sean Connery as James Bond (PA)

A big cinematic first that year was the release of Dr No, the maiden James Bond film, which had its world premiere in October. Directed by Terence Young, it saw Sean Connery’s 007 take on the titular villain played by Joseph Wiseman, while Ursula Andress made a famous appearance as Honey Ryder. It would prove the only Bond film not to have a pre-title sequence.

Warhol exhibition

Sotheby’s staff member Isabelle Brown looks at a set of Andy Warhol’s Campbell’s Soup screenprints in London (Sean Depsey/PA)
Andy Warhol exhibited his Campbell’s Soup screenprints (Sean Dempsey/PA)

American artist Andy Warhol made his first really big splash in July 1962 with his Campbell’s Soup Cans exhibition in Los Angeles. The famous work consists of 32 canvases, each featuring a different variety of the company’s soups.

Cuban missile crisis

Former US president John F Kennedy (PA)
The Cuban missile crisis ended on October 28 after US president John F Kennedy reached agreement with the Soviet Union (PA)

A major news story from 1962 was the Cuban missile crisis, in which the Cold War looked as if it could turn into a nuclear conflict. A confrontation lasting around two weeks between the United States and the Soviet Union over the latter’s nuclear-armed missiles in Cuba ended on October 28 with respective leaders John F Kennedy and Nikita Khrushchev having reached an agreement.