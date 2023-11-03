Jurgen Klopp says Darwin Nunez will get better and better due to ‘crazy’ talent

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jurgen Klopp says Darwin Nunez will get better and better due to ‘crazy’ talent

By Press Association
Darwin Nunez grabbed the winner in midweek (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Darwin Nunez grabbed the winner in midweek (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes it is scary the levels striker Darwin Nunez could reach.

The Uruguay international’s stunning winner in Wednesday’s Carabao Cup win over Bournemouth was his seventh of the season, having scored in his last three matches.

Nunez scored 15 times in what was a difficult maiden campaign both individually and collectively for the team following his £64million move from Benfica.

The 24-year-old did not speak English when he joined the club but that is developing and Klopp believes he will only got better.

“It is completely different now. The first year was hard for him and then hard for me as well because you see this incredible talent, massive potential, but it is difficult to unfold it,” he said.

“I am a manager who can help a player but I need contact for that, it can speed up a process by talking a lot with the player.

“I was not able to do that because I don’t speak Spanish and he didn’t speak English but his English is now that much better. My Spanish still not.

“But he is settled in the team and when you see him around the building everything is different and he is in a very good moment. It is still only the start for him.

“It’s a good moment, hopefully it continues like that forever. Then I am a bit afraid of the highs he could reach because there is so much there it is crazy.

“But now at least we found the real starting moment and let’s work from here.”

Klopp relied heavily on Brazil goalkeeper Alisson Becker to be his on-field translator in Nunez’s first season but the arrival of Argentina midfielder Alexis Mac Allister in the summer has helped even more.

“The football English is not complicated so we don’t have so speak about everything in life. The football communications are absolutely possible, which is helpful, and we have an extra on-field player,” added the Reds boss ahead of Sunday’s trip to Luton.

“So far it was always Ali who translated everyone and now we have Macca and they are really close with each other and Macca is a super-smart footballer so if I forget to tell him something Macca tells him anyway.

“Strikers need to know where to go when midfielders have the ball and that depends on the midfielders and that is the stuff you talk to players about.

“But the players talk to each other as well about it and Macca is super-helpful. Lucho’s (Luis Diaz) English is also getting better so they are close as well.

“There is not just a specific amount of time, for each individual it is different, to really arrive. But who cares, it is done now and that’s good.”