Thomas Frank wants Ivan Toney at Brentford ‘forever’ amid transfer rumours

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Thomas Frank wants Ivan Toney at Brentford ‘forever’ amid transfer rumours

By Press Association
Ivan Toney will be available to play again from January 17 (Nigel French/PA)
Ivan Toney will be available to play again from January 17 (Nigel French/PA)

Thomas Frank hopes Ivan Toney will remain at Brentford “forever” but did not categorically rule out the England striker leaving the club in January.

Both Arsenal and Chelsea have been linked with a swoop in the winter transfer window for Toney, who by January 17 will be available again after serving an eight-month ban for breaching betting rules.

It has been reported that Brentford have slapped a £100million price tag on a player who scored 20 goals last season and made his England debut against Ukraine in a European Championship qualifier in March.

Thomas Frank, left, is keen for Ivan Toney to remain at Brentford (Nigel French/PA)
Thomas Frank, left, is keen for Ivan Toney to remain at Brentford (Nigel French/PA)

Frank was reluctant to confirm the accuracy of the valuation but recognises Toney’s importance and insisted the 27-year-old, who returned to training in September, is content to stay with Brentford.

Speaking ahead of Brentford’s match against West Ham on Saturday, Frank told a press conference: “I want him to stay. Ivan is happy to stay.

“He is happy at the club. What happens in the future is impossible to guess about.

“He’s a top player, one of our most important players, if not the most important last year. Any player that can score 20-plus goals in the Premier League are very, very important.

“Ivan’s skillset in terms of finishing abilities with his left and right (foot), heading and his composure in those moments and his link-up play and his presence, character, is a very good package.

“It’s not (up to) me to put a price tag on him, it’s down to the club. But I’m happy with him, I hope he plays here forever and I’m the coach.”

Josh Dasilva has resumed light training (Nick Potts/PA)
Josh Dasilva has resumed light training (Nick Potts/PA)

Midfield trio Mikkel Damsgaard, Keane Lewis-Potter and Josh Dasilva resumed light training this week. Damsgaard and Lewis-Potter are likely to return to practising with the first-team next week.

Brentford go into this weekend looking for a third successive win, having seen off Burnley and Chelsea in the last fortnight, and the Bees have beaten West Ham in all four of their Premier League meetings.

But Frank added: “West Ham are a very good side with a very good and experienced manager (in David Moyes).

“They’ve had a good start to the season, they top their group in the Europa League and are in the quarter-final of the Carabao Cup.

“They are a strong opponent but we trust ourselves and believe and if we top perform, we have a good chance of winning.”