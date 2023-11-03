Sheppey boss Ernie Batten proud despite FA Cup exit to Walsall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Sheppey boss Ernie Batten proud despite FA Cup exit to Walsall

By Press Association
Ernie Batten was proud of his side (George Tewkesbury/PA)
Ernie Batten was proud of his side (George Tewkesbury/PA)

Sheppey United boss Ernie Batten was proud of his side despite their 4-1 FA Cup first-round exit at the hands of League Two Walsall.

The eighth-tier side were the lowest-ranked club in the first-round proper of the longest-running cup competition in the world.

Batten’s Ites were competing in the first round for the first time in their history.

And hopes of a huge cup upset were high after James Bessey-Saldanha’s stunning first-half strike at a capacity-packed Holm Park.

Douglas James-Taylor levelled in the first-half before Tony Knowles, Ross Tierney and Isaac Hutchinson did the damage in the second period.

After reaching this stage for the first time in 105 attempts, Batten said: “I’m extremely proud of this group of players.

“I’ve lived on the island most of my life and it’s been a wonderful moment for myself.

“They’ve achieved something this club hasn’t done in its 130-year existence.

“I couldn’t be happier for them. I’ve said to them that they’ve got to use this for the rest of the season.

“We’ve got all to play for in the league and it puts you in a good mood.

“I’m really pleased for James because he found a really good goal for us to give us a great start.

“I think this experience is massive for us, absolutely massive. We’re so pleased to get this far and hopefully it’s a catalyst for the football club.

“The exposure we’ve had has really highlighted us as a football club that’s going places.”

Tree surgeon goalkeeper Aiden Prall, the penalty hero against Billericay, produced a player-of-the-match performance with 12 saves – just hours after cutting logs.

But a dream second-round berth was just a step too far for the Isthmian League South East outfit.

Walsall boss Mat Sadler was full of plaudits for the non-league side after their big night out in front of the TV cameras.

“It was a really professional performance,” admitted Sadler.

“We knew it was going to be a tough night, everyone was charged up for the game and rightly so because they’ve done so well to get this far.

“Credit to them to get to the first round. When they scored you think ‘Jesus Christ’.

“It was a really good performance for us. I’m delighted in a way that they got their goal and can go away happy because they deserve it.

“Fair play to them because it was a great goal, I thought it was brilliant.

“I was desperate to win this game for a number of different reasons.

“For us we’re building as a football club and a group at the moment. We’ve got a very young squad out there and I think at times that enthusiasm got us through.

“I’m pleased for Ross because he’s a lad who wears his heart on his sleeve and works hard for the team. He does a lot of unsung stuff for the team and for him to get on the scoresheet. I’m really pleased for him.

“Their keeper rightfully got the man-of-the-match award because I thought he had a fantastic game.”