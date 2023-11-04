Sarina Wiegman’s sister told her to ‘seize this prize’ at Euros before her death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sarina Wiegman’s sister told her to ‘seize this prize’ at Euros before her death

By Press Association
Sarina Wiegman wore a black armband in memory of her sister at a friendly against Belgium last summer (Nick Potts/PA)

Sarina Wiegman has revealed her sister told her to win the European Championship with England prior to her death from cancer just before the tournament.

The Lionesses boss took time out from the preparations last summer to be at home in the Netherlands with Diana.

Following the final triumph over Germany, Wiegman kissed a bracelet that had belonged to her older sibling.

She told The Times: “(It was) the saddest moment of my life – she was my best friend. In the Euros you park it. And afterwards, then you get hit a little bit.

“She had told me to seize this prize, and I had just done so. I was still calm, not emotional. The only thing I felt was a deep connection with my sister.

“She said ‘I’ll sit by the post or on the crossbar. I will help a little bit.’ So she was there all the time. It’s still very fresh. The missing part is just a big gap now.”

Diana was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in the summer of 2021 and died three weeks before the start of Euro 2022.

Sarina Wiegman celebrates European Championship victory
Sarina Wiegman celebrates European Championship victory (Danny Lawson/PA)

“We celebrated life every day,” said Wiegman. “It was so quick, but it was very special too. We had moments to treasure together.”

Wiegman’s success with England, including a run to the World Cup final this summer, has led to speculation she could succeed Gareth Southgate as head coach of the men’s team.

She said of the prospect: “Would women be capable of coaching men? Of course. But I don’t have a goal that I want to coach men.

“(As England men’s boss) every step you take, you’re being watched and you’re being valued and judged, and I sometimes wonder: how much fun is that?”

She also praised the Football Association for its support of the women’s game despite her salary reportedly being only a fraction of that earned by Southgate.

“I’m very happy with how they treat me, how they make everything possible to perform at the highest level, and how also they’re working with the team to get that equal pay,” she said.

“I’m happy in my situation and I feel treated very equally. And I never make my choices based on money, or I would never have started coaching.”