Home Sport

Six WSL titles and five FA Cups – Emma Hayes’ trophy-laden Chelsea career

By Press Association
Emma Hayes has won a raft of trophies as Chelsea manager (Adam Davy/PA)
Emma Hayes will leave her role as Chelsea manager at the end of the current season, the club have announced.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the trophy-laden career of the Women’s Super League’s most decorated coach.

Trophies

  • 6x Women's Super League (2015, 2017-18, 2019-20, 2020-21, 2021-22, 2022-23)
  • 1x WSL Spring Series (2017)
  • 5x FA Cup (2014-15, 2017-18, 2020-21, 2021-22, 2022-23)
  • 2x League Cup (2019-20, 2020-21)
  • 1x Community Shield (2020)

Hayes has led Chelsea to six WSL titles, first in 2015 and then the 2017-18 season, followed by the last four in succession from 2019-20 onwards.

The Blues also won 2017’s Spring Series as the league changed from a summer to winter format.

She has also won five FA Cups and two League Cups, completing at least a double in each of her title-winning seasons and a treble in 2020-21, when her side also reached the Champions League final where Barcelona denied them a quadruple.

The 2020 Community Shield completes her trophy haul with the club.

Records

Emma Hayes with the Women’s Super League trophy after the 2021-22 season
Emma Hayes has become well acquainted with the Women’s Super League trophy (Adam Davy/PA)

Hayes’ six titles are a WSL record, representing half of the seasons the competition has existed in its modern form – Laura Harvey and Matt Beard are her nearest challengers, winning two apiece with Arsenal and Liverpool respectively.

She has been named the league’s manager of the season in each of those six campaigns, with no other manager winning the award more than once, and also holds the record for the most manager of the month awards – again with six. Her three in the 2019-20 season were another record, matched last season by Manchester United’s Marc Skinner.

Hayes has also amassed the most games (195) and wins (137) as a WSL manager, all with Chelsea after taking the reins in 2012. In the case of wins, she is the only manager in three figures – with former Manchester City boss Nick Cushing second on a distant 72 and only six managers having even reached 50.

Results

Across all competitions, Chelsea’s win over Aston Villa on Saturday was Hayes’ 236th out of 333 matches in charge for a stunning win rate of almost 71 per cent.

Her side have lost only 58 matches in that time and drawn 39, scoring 887 goals compared to 271 conceded.

She has won 27 out of 47 Champions League games, drawing seven and losing 13, and 72 out of 91 in the domestic cups and Community Shield.