Morecambe come from behind to shock Lincoln

League Two Morecambe came from behind to dump Lincoln out of the FA Cup with a 2-1 first-round win.

Lasse Sorensen opened the scoring for the third-tier hosts in the 14th minute as he slid in to meet Danny Mandriou’s pinpoint cross at the far post.

But the in-form Shrimps stretched their fine streak to just one defeat in their last 10 matches n in all competitions.

Loanees Michael Mellon and Tom Bloxham did the damage with strikes in each half.

Burnley’s Mellon turned the game on its head on the stroke of half-time when he converted Adam Mayor’s whipped corner.

And Shrewsbury’s Bloxham rounded hapless Lukas Jensen to give Derek Adams’ side the lead eight minutes after the restart.

The Danish stopper produced a full-stretch save to keep out Bloxham on the hour before the hosts scrambled a Bloxham effort off the line minutes later.

There was a break in play as the sprinklers were inadvertently switched on at all four corners.

Adam Jackson almost earned a replay when he nodded against the post late on.