James Tilley bags a brace as five-star AFC Wimbledon ease past Cheltenham

James Tilley scored twice as AFC Wimbledon breezed to an emphatic 5-1 win over Cheltenham.

The Dons were without a win in five Sky Bet League Two games, but they made light work of the League One strugglers.

Ali Al Hamadi opened the scoring with a fine finish into the bottom left corner in the 23rd minute having latched on to Omar Bugiel’s pass.

Tilley netted his first during first-half stoppage time, touching past the advancing Luke Southwood after Connor Lemonheigh-Evans’ ball.

Armani Little crashed a shot against the crossbar two minutes into the second half as Wimbledon took total control.

Tilley volleyed in the third from the edge of the box after 61 minutes before Josh Davison beat Southwood with a deflected effort to make it 4-0 four minutes later.

Lemonheigh-Evans curled in the pick of the Dons’ goals from 20 yards in the 70th minute.

Rob Street scored a consolation for Cheltenham in the 76th minute, following up after Nathan Butler-Oyedeji’s effort was blocked.

Cheltenham won a penalty but Aidan Keena’s strike hit the post in the 85th minute to compound a miserable afternoon for the visitors.